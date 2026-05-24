At least 14 killed in bombing attack that derailed a train in Pakistan

By Zia ur-Rehman New York Times

ISLAMABAD – At least 14 people were killed Sunday after a bomb exploded near a passenger train in southwestern Pakistan, local officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence in a region gripped by a long-running separatist insurgency.

The explosion happened around 8 a.m. local time near a railway crossing in Balochistan province, close to Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan. The area is home to numerous militant groups that have grown increasingly violent in recent years.

The bomb went off as a shuttle train carrying dozens of passengers, some from a nearby military base, was on its way to the main railway station in Quetta, the provincial capital, officials said. The blast was so powerful that it derailed the locomotive and at least three coaches, with two carriages overturning, according to Pakistan’s railway minister, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.

Many of the passengers were most likely traveling to visit their families before Eid al-Adha, which will be celebrated Wednesday in Pakistan. The train would have connected with the Jaffer Express, a vital 1,000-mile rail link between Quetta and Pakistan’s major cities.

Shahid Rind, an official with the provincial government in Balochistan, said officials had so far confirmed at least 14 deaths in the attack. A police officer and a health department official in Quetta, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the attack publicly, said more than 20 bodies, including those of women and children, had been brought to a hospital and that more than three dozen others had been injured.

Police officials and Rind said preliminary investigations had suggested that a suicide attacker might have carried out the bombing, although a bomb disposal squad had yet to release its final assessment.

Authorities did not say if one of the many militant groups in the region was behind the attack, but the Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, one of the area’s most prominent separatist organizations, released a statement claiming responsibility.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack in a post on social media, vowing to fight such “cowardly acts of terrorism.”

“We remain steadfast in our determination to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.

Rescue workers and security forces, assisted by heavy machinery, were trying Sunday to recover several survivors still trapped in the wreckage of the train.

Nearby residential buildings were also damaged by the blast, residents said, and several vehicles caught fire.

“I was jolted awake by the sound of the explosion,” said Feroz Baloch, 27, a student who lives roughly 15 miles from the site.

The attack is the latest in an escalating campaign of violence targeting security forces, state infrastructure and mining-related investments in Balochistan, a mineral-rich province that has long been at the center of tensions between separatist militants and the Pakistani state.

In January, the BLA launched coordinated attacks on at least 18 targets across 12 locations in Balochistan, killing at least 58 people, Pakistani authorities said.

This month, the group organized blockades on highways leading to parts of the region that are rich in gold and copper reserves, where China and Canada have long-standing mining interests and the Trump administration has said it would also like to invest.

The Jaffer Express and the railway infrastructure supporting it have repeatedly been targeted in recent years.

In March 2025, BLA militants intercepted the Jaffer Express in a remote mountainous area of Balochistan where the railway passes through tunnels and narrow gorges. The militants held more than 400 passengers hostage for nearly 36 hours before security forces ended the standoff. Pakistani authorities said 33 militants, 26 passengers and five security personnel were killed in the operation.

In November 2024, the group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at the main Quetta station that killed more than two dozen passengers waiting to board the express.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.