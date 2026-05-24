Big gamble from Daniel Suarez pays off with NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 win in Charlotte

By Alex Zietlow </p><p>and Scott Fowler Charlotte Observer

CONCORD, N.C. – Daniel Suarez made a move that would’ve made his mentor proud. And it won the race for him.

The driver of the No. 7 car won the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, and he did so thanks to the kind of shrewd move that would’ve made the late Kyle Busch – and one of Suarez’s confidants throughout his career – smile.

The move: With about 50 laps to go, Suarez was running 13th when he and the rest of the NASCAR Cup faced a decision on a late-race caution. Suarez opted to take two tires, leapfrogging everyone on the restart and starting the next restart in P1.

Then, less than two laps later, the rain came. Caution. The rain relented for a moment. And Suarez held on to a tough restart. Then the rain started again. Then, one last time, the field restarted.

Suarez held on again. Then it poured. And Suarez never relinquished his lead.

This marks the Front Row Motorsports driver’s first win of the 2026 season – his first Cup win since February 2024.

It also marks the first time in NASCAR history when all three national series races were shortened by inclement weather; the Truck Series and the O’Reilly Series race were both postponed by the deluge of rain.

When the race became official, with Suarez on pit road, the driver burst into tears. He discarded his helmet, took his No. 8 hat and pointed it up to the sky.