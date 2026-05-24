India says U.S. ‘reliable’ energy source as it seeks more fuel

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Eric Martin Bloomberg

India sees the U.S. as a “significant and reliable” energy partner, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said after meeting U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio, who called ties between the two nations “one of the most important” globally.

Both nations are “strategically aligned on energy,” U.S. Secretary of State Rubio told reporters in New Delhi during a joint press briefing with Jaishankar on Sunday. The two sides want “a world that can not just produce, but deliver the energy resources that are necessary to power a modern economy.”

Rubio is on his second day of a four-day visit to India for talks ranging from energy to regional security. Ahead of the trip, U.S. officials stressed Washington’s eagerness to sell India as much energy as it wants to buy. Rubio reiterated that message after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying the U.S. was ready to help India diversify its energy supplies.

India, one of the world’s largest energy importers, has been hit hard by the conflict in the Middle East. Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz after coming under attack from U.S. and Israel in late February, disrupting a vital route for global energy flows. Before the war, about 90% of India’s liquefied petroleum gas imports — widely used as cooking fuel — passed through the waterway.

Jaishankar said there has been a “significant uptick” in energy supplies from the U.S. to India, without providing specific figures. He added India is in an “era of de-risking” and it’s important to secure large, dependable and affordable sources of energy.

India is set to import record amounts of LPG and liquefied natural gas from the U.S. in May, according to predictive data from Kpler, underlining the importance of the U.S. to its energy security.

U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, a longstanding friction point with India, also featured in the talks, Jaishankar said.

“We feel strongly that the energy market should not be distorted or constrained,” he said. “It is important to keep energy prices down for global growth.”

In August, the U.S. imposed additional tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian crude, which India began buying at discounted rates after the Ukraine war started. Washington has recently allowed such imports to help offset supply disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

All’s well

Rubio on Sunday dismissed suggestions that ties with India have lost momentum in President Donald Trump’s second term, stressing that Washington’s partnership with New Delhi remains a key priority.

The U.S. and India are not “restoring” ties but rather “continue to build on what is already a very solid and strong strategic partnership,” Rubio said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting, describing the relationship as “one of the most important ones in the world.”

Relations between the two sides were strained last year in part over Trump’s comments on India-Pakistan clashes.

Rubio on Saturday extended an invite to Modi to visit the White House, a move that could signal an effort by Washington to improve ties, according to Meera Shankar, a former Indian ambassador to the U.S., who described Rubio’s visit as “symbolic and significant.” Modi and Trump have not met face-to-face since the Indian leader visited the U.S. in February 2025.

The two sides also reached an interim deal earlier this year that lowered tariffs on Indian goods. Jaishankar said he emphasized to Rubio the importance of finalizing the remaining details of the agreement.

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(With assistance from Rakesh Sharma.)

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