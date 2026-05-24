Letters to the Editor for Sunday, May 24

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Baumgartner’s stance on the Trump-IRS settlement

Regarding the Trump-IRS “settlement,” Rep. Michael Baumgartner said: “I support the fund but hope it won’t be used to compensate people who committed violent crimes during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.”

Given that Trump has publicly said that is exactly how it will be used, that’s like a German politician saying in WWII: “I support building gas chambers as long as no one is killed in them.”

Regarding The S-R front page article on the DOJ’s “settlement” on Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS, I thought it was thorough and accurate.

However, the report ended up being framed as “Trump & Co. say this while Democrats say that,” Classic both sideism.

What was missing for me was: “What do experts in governmental ethics say about this?”

It should have been reported that they say it is literally the largest single act of corruption in American history!

To me, that is the heart of the story, and it was missing in your reporting.

We need the media to tell us not just what is happening, but also what is true. As someone said, the media’s job isn’t just to report that some people think it’s raining and others think it’s not. Please “stick your head out the window” and tell us whether it is actually “raining” or not!

Dan Distelhorst

Spokane

Slush fund is tax theft

The S-R reported (May 20) that Washington Reps. Newhouse and Baumgartner approve of Trump’s $1.776B “settlement/trust fund” with the IRS. This is to be distributed without oversight by a committee of five appointed by acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche. In other words, Newhouse and Baumgartner approve of a thoroughly corrupt, wholesale theft of our taxes to benefit Trump and his cronies.

There is more. The settlement explicitly forbids IRS audits of Trump and his family, not only in the past, but into the future.

What does this mean? 1. Every single person convicted of crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection could receive a million dollars; 2. This slush fund will cost every single living American about $5.50; 3. Trump and his family members will effectively be exempt from federal income tax for the rest of their lives.

Newhouse is leaving the House this year with a shameful end to his years of service to Eastern Washington. While Baumgartner seeks re-election, this approval of Trump’s corruption obviously disqualifies him from representing us in the future.

John Sahr

Otis Orchards

Carmela Conroy won’t look the other way

Michael Baumgartner has spent the past year and a half looking the other way while the MAGA grifter in the White House has been stealing billions from all of us and our children and grandchildren, to line his pockets and those of his billionaire backers. The $1.7 billion slush fund for the Jan. 6 rioters, the billion-dollar-a-day war in Iran, the billion-dollar ball room are just the most visible outrageous rip-offs of us taxpayers. Yet our representative looks the other way.

No number of grip-and-grins with Boy Scout troops or flag-draped photo ops with local grange leaders will change the fact that Baumgartner fails every single day to do his simple Article 1 mandate to oversee and control the outright theft and spending by this corrupt executive branch.

Love him or hate him, removing Baumgartner is the only way we Eastern Washington voters can remove the MAGA-infested accessories to crime from our government. To right the ship of state and restore the power of the people to control the government through their elected Congress, the majority needs to change right now.

Replacing Baumgartner with a true daughter of Eastern Washington like Carmela Conroy would be a twofer: We kick the MAGA malignancy that has captured the GOP out of our government and we get an experienced negotiator who respects the constitutional duties of Congress and listens to us to set her legislative priorities. She won’t look the other way every time Trump launches another theft of our taxpayer dollars.

Jim Wavada

Spokane

True irony

That Erin Brockovich advocating for clean water and the EPA lowering PFAS are in the same issue.

Charles Taggart

Spokane Valley