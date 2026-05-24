PepsiCo for growth and income

Andrews McMeel Syndication

If you’re seeking a solid, dividend-paying blue-chip stock, consider PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP). Its dividend recently yielded 4%, and the payout has roughly doubled over the past decade. It has been increased annually for more than 50 years, too.

PepsiCo benefits from being diversified beyond beverages into food and snacks. In addition to its ownership of beverage brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Gatorade, it also owns the Frito-Lay snack brands and Quaker Foods.

Through the first three quarters of 2025, PepsiCo enjoyed solid international growth, while volumes declined in North America. Management remains focused on accelerating growth and optimizing its cost structure, since the company seems to have reached a limit with raising prices to keep up with inflation.

PepsiCo’s long-term goal is to deliver 4% to 6% annual organic revenue growth and high-single-digit earnings-per-share growth. It aims to enhance its growth rate through strategic investments; PepsiCo bought Poppi for $1.65 billion last year and strengthened its long-term strategic partnership with Celsius.

In response to concerns from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, PepsiCo also plans to cut 20% of its product offerings, lower some food prices and invest more in marketing.

Ask the fool

Q. How do “fixed income” and “equity income” funds differ? – T.H., Ashland, Kentucky

A. Both are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds , and both aim to deliver income to shareholders – thus the “income” in their names.

The term “fixed income” is often used as a proxy for “bonds.” A fixed income fund will typically be invested in securities that pay out regular interest income such as government or corporate bonds, as well as certificates of deposit and/or money market investments.

The term “equity” refers to stocks, so an “equity income” fund is one that aims to generate income from stocks – and their dividends.

Many people think of bonds as less risky than stocks; while their prices can be less volatile, bonds vary widely in risk. For example, U.S. Treasury bonds are quite safe, as they’re backed by the federal government. Corporate bonds are riskier, so they offer higher interest rates to compensate for that. Junk bonds have the highest interest rates because they’re issued by less stable companies.

Over many decades, stocks have generally outperformed bonds, so consider favoring the stock market for most of your long-term dollars.

Q. What’s a SPAC? – K.S., Arlington Heights, Illinois

A. The term “SPAC” is an acronym for “special purpose acquisition company.” SPACs are also called “blank check companies” because they’re typically launched with no business operations. They’re essentially shell companies that execute initial public offerings to raise capital by selling their shares. Then they use that money to buy or merge with another company.

Investors in SPACs often don’t know what company they will end up holding shares in, so they must trust the people behind the SPAC.

My dumbest investment

My most unfortunate investment decision was investing in my 401(k) beyond the company match during my working life. I wish I’d put more money in a Roth IRA instead. Roth IRAs are unbelievably beneficial when you approach or enter retirement. The Affordable Care Act doesn’t count Roth IRA withdrawals as income, and such withdrawals are not subject to required minimum distributions , as withdrawals from traditional IRAs and 401(k)s are. In fact, withdrawals from Roth IRAs aren’t subject to income tax at all. Roth IRAs are heaven-sent, and Suze Orman agrees. Please tell your friends. – T.J., Felton, California

The Fool responds: First, congratulations on maxing out your company’s 401(k) matching contribution. That was a smart move – those matching dollars are free money! We also agree that Roth IRAs are terrific. Here’s one reason: You can invest in almost any stock or bond via an IRA, whereas 401(k)s typically restrict you to a limited menu of funds. Still, Roth IRAs aren’t always best. For example, while the tax-free withdrawals are great, some people would do well to grab the up-front tax deduction for a traditional IRA contribution. Also, IRA contribution limits are much lower than those of 401(k)s.

(Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com.)