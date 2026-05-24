President Trump to participate in Memorial Day observance

By Dinah Voyles Pulver USA Today

President Donald Trump is expected to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25 as part ​of the nation’s annual Memorial Day observance.

The Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony is scheduled ⁠to begin at noon on Monday, May 25, ‌at the Tomb of the ​Unknown Soldier, according to the Joint Task Force for the National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of ⁠Washington.

Also expected to participate in ‌the ceremony ‌are Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and ⁠Maj. General Antoinette Gant, commanding general of the task force.

The ceremony will ‌be followed by the ‌National Memorial Day Observance in the Memorial Amphitheater, where the president and vice ⁠president are expected to speak, ​according to the ⁠task ​force. Both events are scheduled to be livestreamed.

On May 21, members of the U.S. Army’s The Old Guard ⁠participated in its annual “Flags in” observance, placing about 250,000 flags at headstones across the ⁠national cemetery. The tradition has taken place annually since the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment was designated the Army’s official ceremonial ⁠unit in 1948.

Every ‌available soldier in the Old ​Guard participates.

This ‌article originally appeared on USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect