President Trump to participate in Memorial Day observance
President Donald Trump is expected to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25 as part of the nation’s annual Memorial Day observance.
The Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon on Monday, May 25, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, according to the Joint Task Force for the National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.
Also expected to participate in the ceremony are Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Maj. General Antoinette Gant, commanding general of the task force.
The ceremony will be followed by the National Memorial Day Observance in the Memorial Amphitheater, where the president and vice president are expected to speak, according to the task force. Both events are scheduled to be livestreamed.
On May 21, members of the U.S. Army’s The Old Guard participated in its annual “Flags in” observance, placing about 250,000 flags at headstones across the national cemetery. The tradition has taken place annually since the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment was designated the Army’s official ceremonial unit in 1948.
Every available soldier in the Old Guard participates.
This article originally appeared on USA Today
USA Today Network via Reuters Connect