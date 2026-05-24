Sounders allow late goal, remain winless on LAFC’s home turf in regular season

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

In a flash, a respectable defensive showing was marred by Los Angeles FC.

The Sounders had a breakdown that allowed the precious seconds winger Tyler Boyd needed to send a cross into the box for LAFC teammate Timothy Tillman to redirect into goal. The shot in the 86th minute was all the Black & Gold needed to defeat the Sounders 1-0 on Sunday at BMO Stadium.

LAFC snapped their current four-match losing streak, through all competitions, and kept the Sounders winless on their field during regular-season matches (0-8-1).

The Sounders were patient in their defending in the opening half to not allow a desperate and active LAFC (7-5-3) to sneak a goal past.

LAFC forward Son Heung-min is hunting for his first goal of the season and had five shots fly every way but into the net in the first half. His team outshot the Sounders 12-4 in the half overall to enter the break goalless.

The Sounders (7-3-3) carved better opportunities to score in the second half. Cristian Roldan didn’t have enough power on a right-footed attempt in the 62nd minute. Snyder Brunell, who subbed on for Hasani Dotson in the 63rd minute, had a left-footed chance from deep saved by LAFC keeper Thomas Hasal.

Sounders forward Danny Musovski, who subbed on in the 69th minute, tagged the cross bar with an attempt in the 76th minute.

Son had his best opportunity in the 77th minute. Sounders keeper Andrew Thomas dug low to deflect the right-footed shot from the top of the box.

Sunday’s match marked MLS’s last until July due to the FIFA Men’s World Cup. For the weekend’s games, the league adorned jersey numbers with flags from across the world and each player had a patch on the front of their jersey of their country’s flag or two like the Canadian American Kalani Kossa-Rienzi or Columbian American Jesús Ferreira.

Roldan is the only Sounders player expected to make a World Cup roster. Reports have him as part of the U.S. men’s national team, but the official announcement is Tuesday.

Per league rules, the remainder of the Sounders team have an extended break.

Sounders center back Kim Kee-hee made his debut start. He reaggravated a calf injury during preseason training camp and has recently returned to form.

Kim was one of five lineup changes for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer.

Alex Roldan became a mainstay at center back because of Kim, Yeimar (hamstring) and new acquisition Ryan Sailor (knee) being unavailable. Roldan was on the bench Sunday after missing last week’s loss to the LA Galaxy due to a hamstring injury.