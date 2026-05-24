Storms expected across eastern U.S. through Memorial Day

By Nazaneen Ghaffar New York Times

Wet and stormy weather was expected to continue for millions of people across the eastern half of the United States through the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend.

Thunderstorms were forecast from the Gulf Coast northeastward through the Southeast and into parts of the Northeast, according to Bob Oravec, a meteorologist at the Weather Prediction Center.

The rain is much needed, particularly across parts of the Southeast where some areas are experiencing exceptional drought conditions.

But Oravec said that such heavy rain, falling in a short period on ground already saturated from recent storms, could lead to flash flooding.

The regions from the central Gulf Coast, northeastward toward Atlanta and the southern Appalachians face the greatest threat of flash flooding, the Weather Prediction Center said.

Southeastern Louisiana, southeastern Mississippi, central and southern Alabama and northwest Georgia were most at risk, as well as parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

A very different weather pattern is expected in the West, however, which is expected to mostly remain dry through the rest of the weekend.

Oravec said some rain could begin to move into parts of the Pacific Northwest later on Memorial Day, but overall conditions across the West are forecast to remain warmer and calmer than areas farther east.

Temperatures across the West were also expected to run a few degrees above normal, with highs mainly in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The hottest weather was expected to be in the desert areas of Arizona, California and Nevada, where temperatures were forecast to soar well into the 90s.

Farther north, from the northern Rockies into the northern Plains and Great Lakes, Oravec said temperatures were expected to rise above usual, with many areas reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Across much of the East, especially the Northeast, clouds and rain will keep temperatures lower. By Memorial Day, however, temperatures in the Northeast were expected to rise slightly, with highs climbing into the 70s.

In New York City and the surrounding area, forecasters said Sunday was expected to be wet, cool and breezy, with light to moderate rainfall throughout the day.

On Memorial Day morning, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rainfall, before drier and slightly warmer weather is expected to arrive by Monday afternoon.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect for the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend:

Monday

Rain and thunderstorms remained likely along the Gulf Coast and Southeast, where heavy rain may once again lead to localized flash flooding.

Parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast could see a few breaks of drier and warmer weather in between showers and storms.

The West was expected to remain mostly dry and warm, although a few scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop over the Rockies.

Late Monday into Tuesday, a weather system was expected to bring widespread rain showers to the Pacific Northwest along with cooler air that could bring a little snow to the highest elevations of the Cascades on Monday night.

Beyond Memorial Day, Oravec said the overall weather pattern was expected to remain largely unchanged, with continued wet weather across parts of the Southeast and generally dry conditions across the northern tier of the country. The West, however, was expected to turn cooler.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.