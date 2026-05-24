Trump’s bridezilla approach to Americans’ financial struggles

By Michelle Singletary Washington Post

Once, during a premarital class I was teaching, I asked a couple where they planned to wed.

“Fiji,” the bride-to-be said excitedly. “It’s where I always wanted to go.”

At the time, the couple were deeply in debt from credit cards and student loans.

But setting aside their precarious finances, I asked if they had considered whether their guests could afford to attend what would surely be an expensive trip for their destination wedding.

They hadn’t. Not at all.

This is bridezilla behavior.

It occurs when a person – regardless of gender – becomes so intoxicated by their own vision that they lose the ability to consider the circumstances of those around them. For example, they don’t just suggest a destination wedding; they demand attendance, weaponizing guests’ loyalty and love to pressure them into expensive travel and “must-attend” events. It’s acting entitled when the host’s dream is prioritized over guests’ actual ability to pay, leaving the wedding party feeling they have no choice but to subsidize a vision they cannot afford.

President Donald Trump had a bridezilla moment this week.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday released the April Consumer Price Index report, showing that inflation had surged to 3.8 %, a three-year high.

Within hours of the public learning how much costs have spiked, a reporter asked the president to what extent Americans’ finances are motivating him to pursue a peace deal with Iran.

“Not even a little bit,” Trump replied.

Even if you agree with his handling of the Iran war, Trump’s statement revealed an incredible lack of empathy for the economic realities of many American households.

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” he said. “I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”

Two things can be true at once: A president can believe he’s right to confront a foreign adversary and, at the same time, be concerned about the economic pain that conflict imposes on the people he represents. Trump has tried to justify the cost of the war – estimated at $29 billion so far – but hasn’t sufficiently acknowledged its domestic or global economic impact.

He habitually adopts a narrow view. He is obsessed with his image and pageantry while seeming to ignore the financial struggles of a growing swath of Americans.

Also this week, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released its quarterly report on household debt and credit.

The share of consumers with a third-party collection account on their credit report worsened slightly to 5 % in the first quarter of this year. Negative credit information can make future purchases of a home or car more expensive.

Now that the pandemic-era student loan payment pauses have ended, the share of student loan balances more than 90 days past due has increased to 10.3%. This represents an increase from 9.6% in the previous quarter and is nearing pre-COVID levels, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About 2.6 million borrowers who were more than 120 days delinquent had their loans transferred to the Education Department’s default resolution group.

“Ripples from this wave may continue to reverberate through the credit space if the financial struggles from defaulted loans spill over into family members’ credit profiles,” the New York Fed said.

Borrowers who were 90 days or more past due on mortgage, auto loans and credit card debt were also up for the quarter.

While millions of Americans are opening collection notices and watching their credit scores drop, the president is preoccupied with décor.

Like a bridezilla orchestrating a grand production, Trump is giddy about his White House ballroom. It was not supposed to cost taxpayers a dime. But now the Senate is considering allocating $1 billion to better secure the space.

We should be pressing Trump on this: Apparently, there’s money to spend on a place for dignitaries to party, but not enough for federal support for early childhood care and education.

Last year, the Bipartisan Policy Center reported that the Child Care and Development Block Grant, described as a “backbone of federal child care support for working parents,” is strained by heavy use.

“As the demand for care, and cost to provide it, continue to outpace federal investments, states face difficult choices about eligibility, reimbursement rates, and program reach,” the report noted.

Child care costs averaged $13,184 in 2025, a staggering 33% of a single parent’s median income, according to Child Care Aware of America.

And what’s Trump’s take on this?

“We can’t take care of day care,” he said during an Easter lunch last month, arguing that the expense should be paid by the states.

He went on to say, in a video that the White House later deleted, that it’s also not possible to take care of Medicaid and Medicare, “and all these individual things.”

I’ve had so many people ask me about the looming funding crisis facing Social Security. Several folks decided to collect benefits early because they are worried about the financial health of Social Security.

The retirement fund is projected to be depleted by 2032, at which point, if not addressed, it could lead to a 28% annual reduction in benefits, according to a report released earlier this year by the Congressional Budget Office.

And yet what has Trump been fixated on? Certainly not on addressing the funding gap. He’s excited about building a 250-foot-tall triumphal arch to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary.

When a reporter asked Trump who the monument was for, he said without hesitation, “Me.”

Trump is an unapologetic bridezilla.

The cost to resurface the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in time for the country’s anniversary celebration was expected to be less than $2 million, but it is now coming in at more than $13 million.

The president isn’t prioritizing the financial struggles of families facing higher inflation, yet he has time to post an AI-generated image of himself lounging in the reflecting pool.

What Trump said wasn’t a gaffe. It was a candid moment that revealed his internal monologue.

The late poet Maya Angelou once gave this advice to Oprah Winfrey: When people show you who they are, whether selfish or unkind, believe them.

If we take the president at his word, he isn’t thinking about your financial situation “at all.”

So, just as you should decline an invitation to participate in or attend a wedding that is egregiously beyond your budget, you have the right to respond with a resounding “No, sir, Mr. President” at the ballot box this November.