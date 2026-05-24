White House shooter lived in Maryland, records show

By Matt Hubbard Baltimore Sun

The 21-year-old man shot and killed after opening fire on U.S. Secret Service agents near the White House on Saturday was a Maryland resident, according to online records.

Following Saturday’s shootout, the Associated Press identified the suspect as Nasire Best. According to virtual records, Best lived in the Prince George’s County suburb of Glenarden with his family.

The shooting occurred near a White House security checkpoint shortly after 6 p.m., according to a social media post form the U.S. Secret Service, when Best allegedly “pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.”

Secret Service Police returned fire, striking Best, who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, the post said. The Secret Service said no officers were injured, but a bystander was struck by gunfire. The post also noted that President Donald Trump was in the White House during the incident but was not harmed.

A person by the same name as Best has three failure-to-pay rent cases for a dwelling in the Foundry by the Park Apartments in Dundalk, Md., from as recent as November, although The Baltimore Sun could not confirm if the cases are linked to the same person killed Saturday.

The AP reported that Best was identified as the suspect by a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to not being authorized to discuss the investigation.

The AP noted that court documents indicated that Best was arrested in July 2025 after he attempted to enter a White House checkpoint without authorization. They wrote that the court records said Best did not heed officers’ commands to stop, “claimed he was Jesus Chris” and that he told officer he wanted to be arrested.

The court issued Best a “pretrial stay away order,” which typically requires defendants not to go near a person or area before a trail, the AP reported. In August, a bench warrant was issued against Best after a notice of “noncompliance.” He did not appear for a subsequent hearing, the AP reported.

The shooting remains under investigation, and additional information will be release as it becomes available, according to the Secret Service.

Saturday’s shooting was the third time in the past month that shots were fired near the president, including during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in late April and near the Washington Monument earlier this month.