A fifth-grader left his trumpet on a D.C. city bus. The driver saved the day.

By Maggie Penman Washington Post

Melissa Littlepage, a mom to three boys, jokes that she’s no stranger to the lost and found of D.C.’s public bus system.

“This is not our first time forgetting something on a bus,” said Littlepage, explaining that her three sons, ages 8, 11 and 13, take a city bus every day from their home in Northeast Washington to their school, St. Jerome Academy in Hyattsville, Maryland.

On Tuesday afternoon when her boys got home, Littlepage realized her middle son Theo was missing his trumpet. She asked him about it, reminding him there was a school concert Wednesday night.

“He grabbed his head and kind of looked down,” Littlepage said.

He said he must have forgotten the trumpet under his seat on the bus ride home.

Littlepage tried to comfort him, saying she would try to track it down. She went on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority website and filled out a claim, realizing it would be a nearly impossible to locate the instrument in time for the concert the next night.

“I had faith in the system,” Littlepage said. “But in terms of getting it in time for his concert, I was like, ‘I don’t know about that bud. I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ So, there was real disappointment on that front.”

Littlepage didn’t realize at the time that the bus driver was already working on getting the instrument back to her son.

Vernon Michael Fabio Jr, who has been driving for WMATA for nearly a decade, said he often sees Theo and his brothers on their way to and from school.

“They’re always very cordial,” Fabio said. “They always greet me when they get on the bus, they always thank me when they get off the bus.”

When Fabio reached the end of the line Tuesday evening, he saw the trumpet and immediately realized who it belonged to: one of the three polite brothers who ride his bus together every day. The protocol is to fill out a lost and found claim, but Fabio knew that process could take days.

“Being a father of four, I know how important rehearsals and practice and recitals and all that stuff is,” Fabio said. “I just wanted to get it to them a lot sooner.”

He knew where the kids went to school, and the next day - though Fabio was off that day - he brought the trumpet to the school’s front office. When he saw students wearing the same green uniforms that brothers wore each day, he knew he was in the right place. He said he had no idea there would be a concert that evening.

Shortly after Fabio dropped off the trumpet, Theo’s older brother Oscar happened to go to the front office for some tissues.

“The front-office person was there and she was like, ‘Guess what?’” Oscar said. “Your brother’s trumpet was returned.”

Littlepage was moved by the act of kindness, and shared the story on X, where tens of thousands of people have seen the story of her son’s trumpet.

“For someone to go out of their way on their day off, to take it all the way to the school, it was kind of a reminder to me of how D.C. can be so great. I call it the best small-town-big-city,” Littlepage said. “People just take care of each other.”

For Fabio, he said this was nothing out of the ordinary. He considers it part of the job.

“I believe in karma,” Fabio said. “I’ve been blessed. There are so many times I knew somehow, in some form or fashion, that God was looking out for me.”

In turn, he tries to look out for the people on his bus - especially the kids.

“I’m happy that he got his instrument. I’m glad he was able to participate in his recital,” Fabio said. “Like I said, they’re three cool kids who I just look out for.”