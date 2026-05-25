A Grip on Sports: WSU’s baseball team answers every question Sunday and will find out its NCAA destination today

A GRIP ON SPORTS • If you joined us yesterday, you know we ended the morning asking a whole lot of questions. Guess what? We have answers.

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• Yes, Washington State University’s baseball team is headed to the NCAA tournament.

It earned that honor Sunday, rallying from a morning loss to San Diego State, an early 4-3 deficit in the winner-to-the-tourney second game, another rally and an elimination of all doubt with a seven-run seventh inning. The Cougars run-ruled SDSU 14-4.

This morning, at a little after 9 a.m., they’ll find out where they are headed for a four-team regional, their first since 2010, when they were a two-seed in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

This year’s team, the first (and last) WSU baseball team to win the Mountain West title, won’t be seeded that high. A three seed? Sure. Their RPI jumped up three spots after Sunday’s action. They’ll carry 82 next to their name. That’s three-seed territory.

Will they stay West? Being there are only two regionals in this part of the country, maybe not. The choices are heading to Los Angeles, where certain No. 1 seed UCLA will host, or a shorter jaunt to Eugene, where Oregon, 15th in RPI, awaits.

Certainly, the RPI ranking won’t determine everything. If it did, USC, ninth in the rating system, would be hosting one of the 16 regionals. It is not. The Trojans finished 1-10 against the teams in the RPI’s top 25 and are one of only two teams in the RPI’s top 15 not to host. USC (9) and Ole Miss (16) were dropped in favor of two Big 12 schools, Kansas (19) and West Virginia (17), the two who met in the conference title game Saturday. Another school not picked to host? No. 18 Oregon State.

Our guess? The Cougars fly to either Lawrence, Kansas or Lincoln, Nebraska.

• John Canzano is hoping the three Northwest schools who qualified, along with WCC champion Saint Mary’s, end up in Eugene. It would, in his view, generate eyeballs. And attendance.

Financially it would make sense. Competitively? Seems a little unfair to create a scenario in which only one West Coast team can move on, being that there will probably be only four other schools from the region in the tournament (Big Ten champion UCLA, Big West champ Cal Poly and at-large teams USC and Arizona State).

Besides, Canzano’s seeding (he has the Gaels third and WSU fourth) seems a tad off. The Cougs’ RPI is 58 spots higher than Saint Mary’s. If they are seeded below the Gaels, might as well dump the analytical formula.

• The end of the Indy 500 was impressive. A sprint. A late rush. A win closer than any of the other 109 preceding it.

Kind of reminded me of the rushes off the line at all the poorly designed intersections in Spokane in which the right lane, instead of being a turn-only one, has to merge with the left lane a few yards after a traffic signal. Except the drivers Sunday, winner Felix Rosenqvist and runner-up David Malukas, are professionals. And the Indy track doesn’t merge. Not after the checkered flag, anyway.

The other “merges” were handled poorly enough near the end, the caution flag made multiple appearances. And led to the late sprint.

• Weather played a part at Indy. And it played an even bigger one in the Coca-Cola 600.

The NASCAR race in Charlotte ended 27 laps short as rain, which interrupted the racing at times, made the track untenable. Daniel Suarez earned the win but it was Kyle Busch and his family’s day. Tributes to the recently deceased Busch dominated the broadcast before and after. As was appropriate.

• Finally, the answer to the one question we didn’t ask. But should have. Why do so many folks not understand what today’s holiday is about? An indictment of our educational system, perhaps? Or military holiday overload?

After all, it was just a couple weeks ago Armed Forces Day, reserved for those currently serving, came and went without much fanfare. At least not as much as Decoration Day, the first name for the current Memorial Day. And then there is the November holiday, Veteran’s Day, set aside to honor all those who served at some point in their lives.

It’s a triad of holidays, a three-legged stool on which those who are willing to serve in our nation’s military are commemorated.

Memorial Day seems to have morphed into a catch-all for the three, a 24-hour period without work (for most, but ironically not for those in the service), in which we salute and thank and remember all at the same time.

It’s not a bad thing in itself. Unless, instead of reflecting on those who didn’t return home ever takes a back seat. To anything. If you are wondering how many people suffered that fate, just think about Dallas. Or San Diego. Maybe Memphis. Each of those cities’ population is roughly equivalent to the number of soldiers – 1.3 million – who died over the past 250 years or so protecting our freedom. In other words, an entire metropolis wiped from the face of the earth.

There are not enough flowers in the world to honor them in the manner they deserve. One day? How about every day?

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WSU: Colton Clark has the biggest story from Sunday, that of the Cougars’ win in Mesa, Ariz., that propelled them into today’s announced NCAA field. After a long on-field celebration. … The dogpile was a few hours later than WSU fans would have liked, after soon-to-be-Pac-12 member San Diego State won Sunday’s first game. But, thanks to the Cougar win Saturday, the Aztecs had to win again. And could not. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Fernando Mendoza returned to Berkeley on Sunday to walk in graduation. A year after he graduated and with the wrong group. But, you know, work obligations. … Colorado just keeps recruiting. It never stops you know. … The blue turf at Boise State just turned 40-years-old. … In softball news, Arizona State had its best chance to move on to the College World Series on Saturday. Couldn’t hold a late lead. Sunday, host Texas rolled to a 5-0 victory. … For the first time since 2015, the local team will not be playing. Mississippi State knocked out Oklahoma in the Super Regional.

Indians: Dave Nichols was out at sun-drenched Avista Stadium on Sunday to cover the final game of the Indians’ six-game set with Vancouver. The 7-6 win by the home team allowed Spokane to take the series 4-2 and pushed the Canadians into the Northwest League cellar with Hillsboro. The Indians are one game ahead of the duo.

Velocity: Spokane still has a USL League One team playing. For now. The male tenants of ONE Spokane Stadium are not just playing but are playing well. The 1-0 win over Sarasota Paradise was the Velocity’s fourth in five matches (the fifth ended in a draw) and lifted them into second place.

Sounders: Winning at LAFC in the regular season? Seattle has never done it in nine chances. The latest came Sunday and ended 1-0 after a Los Angeles goal in the 88th minute. Now Seattle and the rest of the pro world take a break for the World Cup.

Mariners: The M’s are 54 games into the season. And still struggling. The latest evidence? Losing two of three in Kansas City against a Royals team that was cratering – losers of nine of 10 – when Seattle came to town. The final Sunday was 8-6 in favor of the home team, but it was 8-3 going into the top of the ninth. … We know this news will make you ecstatic. Bryce Miller, who was spectacular in his first start back from injury, will follow Luis Castillo today in Sacramento. Though it seems a little interesting Miller started in T-Mobile while Castillo is thrown to the wolves in a bandbox. Could Jerry Dipoto be trying to build a case Castillo needs to be in the bullpen?

Storm: The offense found its footing Sunday and Seattle kicked the Mystics around in another win.

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• Not sure what my schedule is going to be like this week. There might be a day or two in which I’ll have to miss. As always, I’ll keep you informed here as early as possible. Until later …