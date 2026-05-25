Beautiful day in the neighborhood: Mister Rogers stamp to return in June, USPS announces

By Maddie Aiken Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Soon, your “speedy delivery” might feature a familiar face on the postage stamp.

The 2018 Mister Rogers stamp is returning due to popular demand, the United States Postal Service announced Sunday.

The stamp of the beloved children’s television personality and Latrobe , Pennsylvania, native was one of 25 up for potential reissue in USPS’s “Stamp Encore” contest, held in honor of the postal service’s 250th anniversary.

More than 500,000 people voted in the 2026 contest. The Mister Rogers stamp took the cake by over 40,000 votes.

Starting June 1, Pittsburghers will be able to buy the stamps at their neighborhood post office. The reissue will include a new, four-image Mister Rogers souvenir sheet.

“When we issued the Mister Rogers stamp in 2018, we ordered a print run of some 12 million. That may sound like a lot, but Mister Rogers really took us by surprise,” Isaac Cronkhite, the Postal Service’s chief processing and distribution officer and executive vice president, said in a news release. “Within just a few weeks, the stamps honoring this humble, softspoken man had sold out completely.”

The original Mister Rogers stamp featured the television host in his signature red cardigan holding the puppet King Friday XIII. The reissue will include that stamp, as well as new ones featuring a solo portrait of Rogers and Rogers with puppets Daniel Tiger, Henrietta Pussycat and X the Owl. All of the portraits were captured by late photographer Walt Seng.

When USPS announced the Stamp Encore competition last year, Pittsburghers were loud in their fervor to see the Mister Rogers stamp return, USPS officials said. Social media posts encouraging people to vote for the reissue resulted in thousands of votes for “The Neighborhood of Make-Believe.”

Other stamps up for the reissue vote included Batman (2015), Bugs Bunny (1997) and Charles M. Schulz (2022).

The Mister Rogers stamps will be issued as Forever stamps in a pane of 20, while the souvenir sheet will be issued as Forever stamps in a pane of four. Forever stamps are equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce rate.

“Celebrating Fred Rogers’ legacy as the Stamp Encore honoree during such a historic year for our nation is a profound privilege,” Paul Siefken, president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions, said in the release. “When people use this stamp, we hope it serves as a small, daily reminder of Fred’s enduring belief in the inherent worth of every human being.”

Born in 1928 in Latrobe, Rogers co-founded the educational television station WQED in Pittsburgh in 1953. He began producing and starring in “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in 1963.

A postage stamp honoring the late television host is fitting, as Mister Rogers was often visited by “speedy delivery” mailman Mr. McFeely, portrayed by fellow Western Pennsylvania native David Newell, during the show.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” ran until 2001. Rogers died in Pittsburgh in 2003.