Carney warns of ‘dangerous bluff’ in Alberta vote, citing Brexit

Brian Platt Bloomberg

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Alberta’s voters should be wary of separatists promoting a “dangerous bluff,” citing his own experience in leading the Bank of England during the Brexit referendum.

He said separation votes are often characterized by advocates as a “free option,” in which residents are encouraged to vote yes simply because it will strengthen their region’s hand in future negotiations.

“That is a very dangerous bluff,” Carney told reporters Monday. “I saw firsthand what happened in the United Kingdom when the view was: Vote for this, it’ll be soft, and then we’ll negotiate, etcetera. They’re still 10 years later trying to undo what people didn’t think they were voting for, but what they ended up having.”

Last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith pledged to call a referendum in October on whether the energy-rich province should stay in Canada or start a legal process that could eventually lead to its independence.

The question will not be a direct vote on separating, but instead on whether Alberta should pursue such a vote, leading some to describe it as a “referendum on a referendum.”

Smith made the decision after a court blocked an attempt by an Alberta separatist group to petition the government to hold a referendum. The court found the government failed to meet its duty to consult with Indigenous peoples on a major constitutional change.

Carney led the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, during the period when U.K. residents voted to leave the European Union and the country embarked on difficult negotiations to exit the bloc.

He was asked by reporters on Monday whether he tried to dissuade Smith from holding a vote on separation. He didn’t directly answer, but noted that she “doesn’t always take my advice.”

He then said he views the decision to hold the vote as unhelpful, pointing out it was not in Smith’s campaign platform during the 2023 provincial election.

“Is it the democratic will of Albertans? Did they vote for this in the last provincial election? No, they didn’t,” Carney said.

He said his government is currently looking at the proposed question to ensure it complies with Canadian legislation on holding separation votes.

He added that he intends to campaign against separation, including through his government’s actions, which are aimed at finding “common ground” with each provincial government and cooperating on social programs and economic development.

“That’s what Albertans expect. That’s what Canadians expect across the country,” he said.