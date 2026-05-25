CBS walks back copyright claims on Stephen Colbert local access episode

By Melina Khan USA Today

CBS has backed off copyright claims about Stephen Colbert’s surprise appearance on local access TV – at least for now.

On Friday, after signing off from “The Late Show,” the comedian made an unexpected return to “Only in Monroe,” a Michigan-based local access show. He once guest-hosted the show before taking over David Letterman’s CBS spot in 2015.

But after Colbert’s “Only in Monroe” appearance, CBS sparked backlash when it sent copyright notices to YouTube channels that were sharing the episode.

Now, the network is holding off on takedown notices pending further review, it said in a statement to USA Today.

“As is our regular practice, we send copyright notices to unauthorized websites that post copyrighted content from CBS and our network/studio talent such as Stephen Colbert,” the company said. The network said it would waive enforcement until it had time for further review.

The company also added that Colbert’s return to “Online in Monroe” was produced by CBS. The episode has been posted on YouTube channels for Colbert, “The Late Show” and Monroe Community Media.

Colbert first guest-hosted “Only in Monroe” in 2015. At the time, he was between gigs. He had just wrapped “The Colbert Report” and had not yet begun “The Late Show.”

Less than a full day after signing off from “The Late Show,” he surprised fans with his return.

“Since I was last here in Monroe, Michigan, I spent 11 years as the primary host of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ on CBS, which came to an end last night,” Colbert said on the broadcast. “It’s been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV.”

For the episode, Colbert enlisted the help of several big-name Michigan natives, including in-studio guests Jack White and Jeff Daniels plus cameos from Eminem and Steve Buscemi.

He even called his “Late Show” successor Byron Allen, jokingly warning that “Michigan public access is coming for you.”

While his local access stunt seemed ⁠unexpected, the comedian actually hinted at the move during his final monologue on “The Late Show” the night before.

“Technically our first show back in July of 2015 was from a public access station in Monroe, Michigan, for an ⁠audience of 12 people,” he told the audience. “And show business being what it is these days, it’s probably where you’ll see me next.”