Faith and Values: A letter to my grandkids: Everyone is an ‘other’ to someone else

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Several times a month, community columnists weigh in on matters of faith and values. The Faith and Values column appears Mondays, and features retired Methodist minister Paul Graves; FāVS News editor Tracy Simmons; and a guest columnist from the FāVS News ranks.

Editor’s note: This is one of Graves’ occasional letters to his grandchildren.

Dear Katie, Claire and Andy,

Since I turn 84 tomorrow, I want you to remember my passion for life remains strong and focused on (mostly) important matters.

So I want to share a very short story based on a man who actually walked past our Street Corner Vigil a few weeks ago. His comment was real. My imagination does the rest:

The Street Corner Vigil folks held their signs about Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as immigrants, waving to passersby who honked in support. As Jerry and his wife, Alice, walked past the Vigil signs headed toward the Farmers’ Market, he talked as he walked: “I don’t mind immigrants who come here legally. But I don’t like illegal immigrants. ICE is doing a great job.”

They moved toward the market vendors farther down Main Street. The crowd of people at noon was active and large. The usual dogs-on-leashes were active, too.

As Jerry and his wife considered the attractive early-season produce stand, Jerry stepped back to let another customer get a better look at the produce. As he did, his leg was caught in a dog leash just behind him, and he fell to the street.

Immediately, Carlos, the vendor, rushed over to help Jerry. Their eyes met as Carlos offered his hands. “I’m Carlos. Are you hurt?” He wasn’t hurt, only shaken. Others also came to his aid, and lifted Jerry to his feet. Jerry thanked everyone for their assistance, and all went on their way.

As Jerry and Alice continued their shopping, he began to think about the accident in a little different way. His spirit had been shaken, too.

He recalled his comment to the protesters. Now he pictured the people at the market who didn’t look like him. Weren’t they “the others”?

Jerry began to wonder if they were all “illegal” immigrants. Not likely. But how would I know? And was Carlos, the Hispanic man who helped me up, illegal? Jerry had no clue.

He only knew that Carlos was kind – and quick to respond, even to a gringo. He asked nothing of Jerry, except if he was hurt. Hmm.

Jerry only knew Carlos looked different than Jerry. And he was kind.

Is there more to being an “other” than only looks? Does Carlos think I’m an “other” because I look different than him, or he’s kinder than I am? How would he know?

Jerry stroked his beard as he considered a very new thought: Is being different less of a deal than I’ve been thinking?

As Jerry and Alice brought their fresh strawberries into the kitchen, Jerry wrestled with Carlos’ instinctive effort to help him. “He didn’t treat me as a stranger, an ‘other.’ Only as a person who needed help.”

In that moment of self-honesty, Jerry realized he set more than strawberries and other produce on the kitchen counter. He plopped a new awareness of his old biases right alongside the berries.

“Hey, Alice,” Jerry called. “What did you think of Carlos, the vendor who helped me?”

Well, kids, this little vignette isn’t a spell-binder. But it might possibly remind us how a simple act of human compassion might draw us into a small attitude change toward people we usually dismiss as imagined threats to us. Spirit-work, kids!

I value Parker Palmer’s wisdom-pearl in his wonderful book, “Healing the Heart of Democracy”: “The good news is that ‘us and them’ does not need to mean ‘us versus them.’ “

We can choose to assume “stranger-danger.” Or we can choose to be nourished when we remember our own “otherness” is often a gift an “other’s” needs.

Love,

Grampa

The Rev. Paul Graves, a retired United Methodist minister, can be contacted at elderadvocates@gmail.com. Graves is a former Sandpoint resident residing in Hillsboro, Oregon.