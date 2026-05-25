Mariners’ Cal Raleigh resumes ‘light’ baseball activity

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Eleven days after landing on the injured list for the first time in his career, Cal Raleigh took his first small step in his return from a strained right oblique.

The Mariners’ star catcher resumed some light baseball activity Monday as he continues his rehabilitation at the team’s facility in Arizona.

“That’s a good sign,” M’s manager Dan Wilson said Monday afternoon, ahead of a series against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. “But, again, you really have to be careful with the obliques, as we’ve talked about, and take it slow. I know he’s put a lot of work in prior to this with the rotation stuff and building the strength and getting it back, and so in terms of a progression, I think he’s on pace with where we would hope.”

After landing on the IL on May 14, Raleigh acknowledged his time away from the team was “going to suck,” and Wilson said he has encouraged Raleigh to be patient.

“He is such a competitor,” Wilson said. “And I know watching the game when he does, it’s got to be hard for him. That’s always the hardest part of the IL. But I’m happy to hear the way things are going with him, and I think he’s getting to a good spot.”

The Mariners have not placed a timeline on Raleigh’s return.