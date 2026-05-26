2 defendants accused of conspiracy take stand in Spokane ICE protest trial

On the sixth day of the Spokane 3 trial, one phrase from defendant Jac Archer was repeated by three witnesses: “If you can’t take a punch without throwing one, leave the line.”

The defense for two of the three facing federal conspiracy charges to impede or injure U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Jac Archer and Bajun Mavalwalla II, made arguments there was no organization, much less a conspiracy, for the protest and in fact sought to ensure protesters could remain safe through passive resistance rather than fighting back.

Mavalwalla and Archer took the witness stand and told jurors that the June 11, 2025, protest in downtown Spokane was an unorganized show of solidarity for two asylum seekers who were taken into federal custody and about to be transported to a federal detention facility in Tacoma. The third defendant, Justice Forral, did not testify Tuesday.

Mavalwalla took the stand first and said he did not know the other defendants prior to the protest and didn’t organize the event.

“I believe people have a duty to speak up,” he said when asked why he attended the protest at the Homeland Security Investigations building.

Mavalwalla testified he showed up to the protest around 5 p.m. Video evidence played at the trial shows him running to the side of the building where three ICE agents were attempting to leave the parking lot through a gate.

Mavalwalla was the first and “fastest” person to reach the gate. He appeared to yell out after reaching the gate but said he didn’t organize protesters to help block it. Rather, he said he suggested others join him.

“There is strength in numbers,” Mavalwalla said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Perez asked Mavalwalla about his intentions toward officers at the protest. She argued his actions were meant to intimidate.

Video evidence shows Mavalwalla saying, “The cops won’t help you, it’s against state law.”

Mavalwalla maintained his words were not meant to intimidate and instead said it was in reference to the Keep Washington Working Act, which restricts local law enforcement’s ability to work with federal immigration authorities.

Perez also questioned Mavalwalla’s actions such as putting on heavy duty construction gloves and kicking cannisters of smoke and pepper-type spray back toward officers.

He said he did not intend the cannisters to go towards officers and was instead trying to get the cannisters away from protesters.

Videos then show Mavalwalla, who Perez said was “twirling like an airplane,” among the smoke and pepper spray.

Jac Archer’s defense team called two witnesses to the stand who testified that Archer was a leader of nonviolence during the protest.

Elizabeth Moore and Laura Tewel said Archer told protesters if they were unable to control their fight reaction, they should leave.

Archer arrived at the June 11 protest shortly before 2 p.m. and realized they had the most experience with organizing. Archer took on a leadership role to keep people safe, such as taking emergency contact information from protesters risking arrest.

Archer also said all decisions for actions at the protest were made by consensus of the protesters.

“Saying there was a set plan is generous,” Archer said.

One point of contention for the government and the defense was the meaning of why the protesters locked arms.

Prosecutors asked if the locked arms in front of the buildings’ south gate parking lot was meant to intimidate ICE agents.

Archer’s witnesses argued locking arms against the south gate opening was instead a symbol of their support for the asylum seekers and to maintain peace.

The trial is set to continue on Wednesday .