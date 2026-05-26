A Grip on Sports: The excitement of a not-so-distant summer vacation has to be exciting for students (and teachers) but, hey, how about those Cougs?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Not envious of our teaching corps today. Not after a four-day weekend – most school districts in our area had Friday off as well – and only a few weeks left until summer vacation. Regaining classroom order, and focus, might be tough. Especially since there is so much drama out there in the sports world.

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• The Knicks in the NBA Finals? That has to be over-the-top exciting for a good, what, 1.3% of the Spokane-area grade schoolers? Too high?

OK, then, how about the matchup between Wemby, Chet, the former Sonics and resurgent Spurs? The Western Conference title series tied at two games each? Another 3.8% all in? Too low?

There has to be some kids, even high school kids, who care about the M’s, right? Even this year’s M’s, labeled “Of all the teams that don’t make sense on paper, they might be at the top,” by The Athletic this morning, have to excite more than 10%, don’t they?

And I’m certain just about every high schooler in the universe recognized the look on Luis Castillo’s face Monday night when Mariner counsel … er, manager Dan Wilson sat down next to him and attempted to explain the unexplainable, to Castillo at least, pitching change. That drama, that holds the potential to divide the clubhouse more than the Randy/Cal WBC tempest, has to appeal to another, say, 18% or so.

Maybe not as many who are following the U.S. Men’s National Team drama, sure. It is 2026 after all. And there are scarfs hanging from bedroom walls more often than, say, Julio Rodriguez posters. Each scarf owner, an estimated 11% of the school-age population, has to have an opinion on the midfield roster decision.

Scarfs, though, are decorative. Crimson sweatshirts, with WSU embroidered on the front, are for wearing to school on cool days like this one. And those who own them can pull them on, what with the success the school’s baseball team has enjoyed the past few days.

More than likely, many of the 37% who happen to own one of those sweatshirts in Spokane County, just realized the Cougs have a baseball program. After all, their parents don’t drag them to Pullman for games, like they do on fall Saturdays. Or mid-winter ones. The tradition of tailgating for baseball games expired sometime after Bobo Brayton retired.

Still, Washington State’s run to the Mountain West tournament title and the ensuing NCAA bid, has to engendered some rejoicing among the young Cougar faithful. Especially since the Huskies never had a chance. And the Zags blew theirs. Now if Yale’s analytically perfect lineup – every guy in it will be working in an MLB front office someday, explaining mathematically why Castillo’s stint had to end after four innings, not five – can upset the hosts in Eugene, and the Cougs’ Pac-12 partner Oregon State can self-destruct in their opener, maybe, just maybe, WSU can continue their Cinderella story.

And it will warm up enough around these parts the Cougar sweatshirts can give way to WSU T-shirts for the next round.

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WSU: Yes, the NCAA decided to send the Cougars to Eugene. The Beavers too. Three legacy Pac-12 schools in one regional, along with the lone Ivy League representative. Greg Woods and Taylor Newquist combined this morning to introduce every team in the Oregon-hosted regional, with their records and a few salient facts. … We’ll get back to baseball in a second but first an academic interruption. Nick Gibson has a story on former WSU safety Deone Bucannon’s long journey to finishing his Washington State degree. Bucannon, who played for years in the NFL, just finished his graduation requirements after beginning his Pullman journey while Paul Wulff was still coaching the Cougs. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, OK, back to baseball. As we suspected, Washington State earned a three seed in a packed Eugene regional. WCC tourney champion Saint Mary’s quite possibly the final four seed – the Gaels open against overall top seed UCLA. Big West champion Cal Poly is also in Los Angeles. USC, having its best season in years, was slotted as a two seed Texas A&M, and Arizona State, a three seed, was the western school sent to Nebraska. One more West Coast (literally) school earned an at-large berth, UC Santa Barbara. That one surprised me not because the Gauchos didn’t deserve it but recent history has shown the NCAA rarely awards a deserving Big West school an at-large spot. It chooses another SEC also-ran instead. … Texas State, which will be under the Pac-12 banner this time next year, is also in the tournament and opens against USC. … We linked Jon Wilner’s mailbag when it appeared in the Mercury News last week. It’s on the S-R site today. … John Canzano has his mailbag today as well. … Wilner has a look in the Mercury News at the Big 12’s lagging financials. … The SEC doesn’t care. About anything or anyone. The conference holds a trump card. … In basketball news, the Utah men still have a few things to address this offseason. … The Oregon State women expect an injured guard to return on schedule.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana has added a football transfer from Carroll College. … Three-time Big Sky discus champion Axel Tirado-Sanchez of Idaho State will try to make some noise in the NCAA track and field postseason.

Indians: It’s Tuesday, so Dave Nichols has his usual Indians notebook.

Mariners: Too bad the dugout drama Monday overshadowed, at least in part, Seattle’s best offensive game of the season. And Castillo’s best start, considering the conditions. We can remember vividly once playing a game in Davis, just down the road from the A’s park in West Sacramento. And the wind was blowing so hard in from left field, our first baseman once caught a flyball/popup the left fielder originally called. That came to mind last night as we watched the flags show a hurricane blowing out to right center. Funny, though, the way Castillo was throwing, the A’s didn’t take advantage like the M’s. … One last thought on his chat with Wilson. Is it possible Dan was telling him Jerry Dipoto was trying to make a trade with Tampa Bay for two prospects and four shutout innings from Castillo was all he needed to seal the deal? … Raleigh is starting to throw. But it will be a while before he’s back.

Seahawks: OTAs are about to begin. Bob Condotta has five storylines to watch.

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• Thursday. The annual eye appointment. The tee time this year is early. Too early, more than likely, to get this column done and still get downtown for the appointment in time. At least in the column’s usual form. Expect something. But nothing major. Until later …