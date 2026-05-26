Alaska Airlines details plans for largest airport lounge at Sea-Tac

Angela Lim The Seattle Times

Alaska Airlines detailed its plans for a new lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport — the airline’s largest and the largest in Seattle — set to debut late next year.

The lounge, to be in Sea-Tac’s expanded C Concourse that is opening in early June, will span more than 41,000 square feet and include around 700 seats across two floors. It surpasses some of the largest airline lounges in the country, including Delta Air Lines’ 39,707-square-foot lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport and United Airlines’ 35,000-square-foot lounge at Denver International Airport.

Alaska’s new lounge will feature amenities such as “chef-curated dining, multiple premium bars, handcrafted espresso beverages and shower suites,” according to an Alaska spokesperson. The main level will be dedicated to Alaska Lounge members, day-pass guests and eligible first class guests. The upper level will serve long-haul travelers and eligible Atmos Titanium members traveling internationally.

Alaska currently has three lounges at Sea-Tac, including its 15,800-square-foot North Satellite lounge that opened in 2019.

The new facility is part of the airline’s plans to become a global airline out of Seattle. Alaska will also open a new lounge in Portland this summer, as well as its first lounge in San Diego and an upgraded lounge in Honolulu in early 2028, according to a news release.

The carrier recently began flights to new international destinations, including London and Rome this month and Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea, last year.