Anthony Scull hits late home run, Spokane Indians fall in opener at Tri-City 3-2 | NWL baseball

PASCO – Anthony Scull hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and the Spokane Indians fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils 3-2 in the opener of a High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday.

The game was a scoreless pitcher’s duel until the bottom of the sixth. Dust Devils infielder Capri Ortiz singled off Indians starter Jordy Vargas and with one down stole second. Scull followed with an RBI double, then he came in on a two-out single by Juan Flores.

The Indians answered in the top of the seventh against reliever Zachary Redner. Jack O’Dowd led off the inning with a walk and with one down he went to second on a wild pitch. Robert Calaz walked, then Max Belyeu singled past the first baseman to bring in O’Dowd and put runners on the corners. Kevin Fitzer’s fly ball to center was deep enough to plate Calaz without a throw and tie the game up.

The Indians got back to business in the eighth, as Roynier Hernandez and Jacob Humphrey led off with back-to-back singles. But reliever Kyle Roche retired the next three to keep it tied.

That loomed large, as Scull hit his league-leading 11th home run of the season in the bottom half, just out of the reach of center fielder Humphrey – who crashed into the wall in the attempt to make the catch.

Belyeu singled to lead off the ninth, then Fitzer walked and manager Dann Bilardello came out for a visit. Kelvin Hidalgo couldn’t get a sacrifice down and eventually struck out. Bilardello then went to the pen for Dylan Phillips and after a nine-pitch at-bat, Phillips struck out Tommy Hopfe.

That brought up Hernandez, whose soft liner to short was snagged by Ortiz to end the game.

Vargas didn’t give up a hit until the sixth inning. He finished with two runs against on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Tri-City starter Peyton Olejnik tossed six shutout innings on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.