Belgian train hits school minivan, killing four including pupils

A drone view shows emergency personnel working near the damaged school bus that was struck by a train at a level crossing leading to multiple casualties, near the town of Buggenhout, Belgium, May 26, 2026. (Bart Biesemans/Reuters)

By Inti Landauro, Charlotte Van Campenhout and Bart Biesemans Reuters

BUGGENHOUT, Belgium - A train crashed into a school minivan at a level-crossing in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday, killing four people including two special needs pupils, authorities said.

As well ​as the 12- and 15-year-old students, the crash killed the minibus driver aged 49, a female chaperone aged 27, and seriously injured five other schoolboys, said the local prosecutor’s ⁠office which opened an investigation.

At the scene, a white minivan lay on its side near the track, its ‌front badly crumpled.

Police spokesperson An Berger said the ​crossing’s safety barriers were down when the accident happened. It was unclear how the van got through the barriers and into the path of the train, whose 100-odd passengers did not suffer any major injuries.

An autopsy will be carried out ⁠on the body of the minivan driver, the prosecutor’s ‌office said, while the train ‌driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Buggenhout’s mayor, Geert Hermans, said books of condolence would be opened. “We ask that the necessary restraint and ⁠composure be shown for the bereaved,” he said.

Local transport operator De Lijn said the vehicle, operated through a sub-contractor, had ‌no mechanical issues and the ‌driver was medically fit, fully trained and had a clean record.

“You have to be careful (as a bus driver). It can happen to anyone,” Dirk Vandevelde, a colleague ⁠of the deceased driver told Reuters. “It will probably be an unfortunate ​accident … with a tragic outcome.”

One ⁠local resident ​reported hearing a loud bang and described frantic efforts to save the minivan’s occupants.

“Then I saw that van. There were many people performing resuscitation, there was a lot of running back and forth,” David Verhulst told ⁠VRTNWS.

Verhulst said several streets converge at the crossing. “It is not the most pleasant railway crossing,” he said. “Between 8 and 9 a.m., it’s very busy with traffic.”

The accident occurred early ⁠on Tuesday near Buggenhout station, about 14 miles north of Brussels, when the vehicle was carrying seven pupils to their school.

A spokesperson for the state railway infrastructure operator, Infrabel, said that the train driver had ⁠applied the emergency brakes but that “the ‌shock was extremely violent.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ​offered condolences ‌on X: “Today, Europe grieves with Belgium.”

Belgium, where a dense railway network criss-crosses towns ​and villages, has a history of accidents at level crossings.

Since 2021, 36 people have died in 168 such accidents, according to Infrabel’s website.