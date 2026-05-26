Cougar football standout dons Washington State crimson and gray again to finish degree a decade after leaving for the pros

Washington State safety Deone Bucannon is forced out of bounds after intercepting the ball against Southern Utah during a 2013 college football game at Martin Stadium in Pullman. After a stint in the NFL, Bucannon finished getting his degree this month. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman-Review)

Former Arizona Cardinal Deone Bucannon likes to keep his promises.

In 2014, the standout Washington State University safety left Pullman for a chance to go pro, but not before he told his parents he’d be back to finish his degree one day. Bucannon made good on that commitment earlier this month. He said he was particularly proud to do so under the “WSU flag.”

“It’s kind of been a long time coming,” he said.

Bucannon, raised in a military family in towns up and down California, became a top draft prospect during his playing stint for the Cougars from 2010 to 2013. As a senior, he earned All -American and All -Pac-12 Conference first -team honors. He finished his collegiate career with more than 380 tackles and 15 interceptions – including a touchdown -robbing snag in the 2012 Apple Cup.

In 2014, Bucannon was drafted by the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals, where he played five seasons and racked up more than 400 tackles before an ankle injury slowed him down. He cycled around the NFL before retiring as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ active roster in 2021 after joining the team during what became a Super Bowl winning playoff run.

Bucannon is proud of his career, but he never forgot about the handful of credits he still needed to earn his degree. Education was always important to his father and mother, who hold several degrees in healthcare.

“I wouldn’t say I was in a bunch of (Advance Placement) classes and I was n’t top marks or anything like that,” Bucannon said. “But as far as putting my all into things, and also finishing what you started, that’s just something in our household that’s just always been ingrained in me.”

Bucannon credits his parents for his work ethic and commitment to seeing something through: His father, Duane Bucannon, was in the Marine Corps, and his mother, Sonji Bucannon, was in the Navy. Bucannon grew up all around California before finishing his high school career as a three-star recruit. His mother is an inspiration, he said.

“She’s just instilled a lot of things in me, especially hard work,” Bucannon said.

“We’re one of those types of families,” Sonji Bucannon said. “Stacking degrees, and making sure you’re well-rounded in life.”

Bucannon loves being a Cougar, and has since that initial WSU visit as a high-school student. He was apprehensive with his new digs at first, but came to love the welcoming nature of the Pullman community, the support for athletics among students and town residents alike and the coaches he got to work with, like then-defensive backs coach Chris Ball, most recently the head coach at Northern Arizona University from 2019 -23.

“It was definitely a culture shock,” Bucannon said. “First I’m flying into the smallest airport I’ve ever seen, so I’m like, ‘Oh man, what did I sign up for?’ And then, you get in the car and on the drive to school there’s nothing but wheat fields all around so I’m like ‘Oh, where are we going?’ ”

“But after that, it was only Washington State,” he added. “That was the only visit I took, and I committed on that same visit.”

Sonji Bucannon said the Pullman community was an unexpected, but wonderful place for her sons to end up. Bucannon is the oldest of three boys, and one of his brothers is also a WSU alum who he had some overlap with on campus.

“Everybody’s so nice and warm and welcoming,” Sonji Bucannon said. “I never felt out of place. I always felt comfortable with my kids being there.”

Bucannon said his fondest memories and closest friends all originate from his time on the Palouse.

On the field, he reflects fondly on winning the Apple Cup in overtime in 2012, opening the 2013 season with a close loss against Auburn University and the first bowl game appearance under Mike Leach’s eight-year run as head coach.

Off the field, Bucannon just remembers smiling and laughing all the time, with neighbors, classmates and teammates.

“I treasure those moments each and every day, back when everybody’s getting up and hanging out together and laughing together, going to class, going to workouts in the morning,” Bucannon said. “You’re dreading it, but it’s like, ‘Man, we’re in this and we’re gonna go through this pain together.’ That’s camaraderie.”

Draft day was a monumental moment, Bucannon said. He dreamed of playing professional football from an early age, and he was surrounded by loved ones. He said other highlights of his professional career include playing his childhood favorites the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field and Arizona’s run to the NFC championship game in 2016.

Sonji Bucannon said the family had a lengthy discussion ahead of Bucannon headed for the draft, and her son was steadfast in his commitment to finish his degree when the time was right. She’s proud to see him make that a reality.

“That’s just the kind of person he is,” Sonji Bucannon said. “The one who follows through on his word, one that you know no matter what, tries to take it to the next level.”

Heather Erwin, associate director of athletics, academic services and student-athlete development, said a handful of former athletes reach out each semester about finishing their degree. They often share a similar sentiment to Bucannon, that the timing is right to make good on a commitment to themselves and their loved ones.

“It’s just a matter of them being ready and it being the right time and them being able to put all the right pieces in place,” Erwin said.

The university offers support service well after an athlete’s playing days, Erwin said, and programs are often available within professional leagues to assist players wanting to complete their degrees. That was the case for Bucannon; the NFL covered the costs of the classes needed to finish his degree, Erwin said.

“They are pushing for students to finish their degree as well,” Erwin said.

Taking college classes, although online, was different as a 32 year old, Bucannon said. He noticed his attention span had improved greatly since his last time in a classroom, and academics were his main focus, instead of football like when he was younger.

“I put everything I could into school, but my dream was to play football,” Bucannon said. “I got to Washington State when I was 17, so I’m juggling all these different things at just 17.”

Bucannon missed the ceremony held for WSU’s spring graduates due to a scheduling conflict. Right now, he said he’s waiting to see what the next act will bring and is catching up on lost time with his family.

He hopes those who hear about his disjointed time as a Cougar take away the importance of finishing what you started, and going after what you aspire to.

“Everybody should apply themselves and go to school, get an education, I believe,” Bucannon said. “But I believe more that everybody should go after what they dream about, their passion, with reckless abandon.”