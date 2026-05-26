Dear Annie: Teen’s cold shoulder leaves mom feeling shut out

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My 15-year-old daughter and I used to be extremely close. She was the kind of child who would climb into the car after school and tell me everything before I even pulled out of the parking lot: who sat with whom at lunch, what her teacher said, which friend was mad at which friend and what song everyone was listening to that week.

Now, I feel like I am living with a very fashionable attorney who cross-examines everything I say.

If I ask how school was, she says, “Fine,” in a tone that makes it clear the conversation is over. If I ask if she has homework, she says I do not trust her. If I remind her to bring a sweatshirt, she tells me I am treating her like a baby. If I say nothing at all, she asks why I am “being weird.”

Last week, I made her favorite dinner, hoping we could have a nice evening. She came downstairs wearing headphones, picked at her food and answered every question with one word. When I gently asked if something was wrong, she snapped that I was always “making everything a big deal.” Then she went upstairs, closed her door and laughed on FaceTime with her friends for an hour.

The part that stings is that she still seems like herself with everyone else. Her teachers tell me she is polite and funny. Her friends’ parents say she is a joy to have over. But at home, I seem to get the eye rolls, the sighs and the door-slamming version of her.

I know teenagers need independence. I know I should not take every mood personally. But I miss my daughter. I miss the girl who used to sit on my bed and tell me long, dramatic stories about nothing. I miss being the person she came to first, not the person she pushes away.

I do not want to smother her, lecture her or turn every conversation into a battle. But I also do not want to give up trying to connect. How do I stay close to a teenager who acts like my love is an inconvenience? – Missing My Little Girl

Dear Missing: Your daughter is not rejecting your love; she is practicing independence on the safest person she knows. Stay steady, keep the door open and look for small moments of connection instead of big heart-to-hearts. Try a car ride, a snack, a funny show or a late-night check-in, when teens are often more willing to talk. Do not chase every mood, but do keep showing up. The eye rolls are temporary, but your calm presence will be remembered.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.