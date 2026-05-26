Letters for Tuesday, May 26

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Baumgartner falls short

Dave McCann’s recent letter criticizing Democrats for “seldom offering specific solutions or plans to improve life in the Fifth District” raises an important question: What specific solutions is Michael Baumgartner offering to the people he represents?

Baumgartner appears far more focused on aligning himself with Donald Trump and the MAGA movement than on addressing the real concerns facing constituents across the district : affordable housing, healthcare access, wages, education, infrastructure and the economic pressures working families face every day.

Criticizing Democrats is easy. Offering meaningful policy ideas and demonstrating measurable results are harder. If Baumgartner and his supporters want to claim Democrats lack solutions, then they should clearly explain what he has actually accomplished or proposed that improves life for every constituent in the Fifth District – not just for those who share his politics.

Leadership should be about service, accountability, and representing the entire community, not chasing political power or national attention. Baumgartner often comes across as more interested in political positioning and personal ambition than in listening to the people he was elected to serve.

Many of us have watched his political career for years, and his pattern is the same: loyalty to power first, constituents second. The Fifth District deserves leadership focused on practical solutions and bringing people together – not more partisan performance politics.

It may be time for voters to seriously consider whether this representation truly reflects the values and needs of the district. Real change only happens when people are willing to demand better.

Jenny Rose

Spokane

Transparency and accountability matters

Some Spokesman letter writers act as though anyone who questions government spending must hate the poor. That’s dishonest nonsense.

After massive fraud was uncovered in Minnesota’s child nutrition and Medicaid programs, Congressman Michael Baumgartner asked federal officials to review benefits programs in Washington state. The same people writing angry letters every week about Baumgartner are apparently fine with billions stolen from programs meant for hungry children and struggling families. That’s a strange set of priorities.

Every dollar lost to fraud is a dollar that doesn’t reach someone who needs it. Protecting program integrity is how you protect the safety net – not by looking the other way and pretending the problem doesn’t exist.

In fact, since Baumgartner called for a review of these programs, the Washington state auditor released a report that Washington had made $27.2 million in “questionable childcare payments” over the last year. Few additional details were available.

Transparency matters, and accountability matters.

Thank you, congressman, for having the leadership to ask this important question.

Ken Garceau

Spokane