Research team tests soap-based foam extinguisher on wildfires

By Manami Nishida washington post

Due to the recent surge in severe forest fires, universities and companies are researching effective firefighting methods, such as the aerial spraying of foam fire extinguishers and utilizing construction vehicles to secure water supplies.

With a forest fire having burned nearly 1,633 hectares in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, just last month, hopes are high for the early practical application of these technologies.

Firebreaks

A research team led by Prof. Tomonori Kawano, a specialist in bio-ecological engineering at the University of Kitakyushu, is working on an aerial firefighting method using a soap-based foam extinguisher to create firebreaks by spraying the foam extinguisher ahead of the fire’s path to halt its spread.

Foam extinguishers work by using foam to cut off the supply of oxygen. Unlike water, which evaporates due to heat, the foam maintains its effectiveness much longer. However, standard products contain synthetic surfactants that can harm water sources and ecosystems, so they have rarely been used in forest fires until now.

The research team utilized an eco-friendly soap-based foam extinguisher that is derived from natural ingredients and is highly biodegradable. The team conducted experiments via a firefighting helicopter in Kitakyushu in March.

When winds are strong, aerial spraying is difficult to aim accurately at a target and lowering the helicopter’s altitude risks spreading the fire further by causing wind to blow directly downward. During the experiments, the research team investigated the appropriate concentration of the extinguisher when mixed with water, as well as the optimal flight speed and altitude for spraying. They confirmed that it is easier to drop the foam extinguisher on the intended target when the concentration is above a certain level.

University of Kitakyushu Prof. Kazuya Uezu, who specializes in chemical engineering and is a research team member with expertise in fire suppressant performance, said the Otsuchi forest fire is believed to have spread as a crown fire - where flames jump from branch to branch.

“When branches and leaves are covered with foam fire extinguisher, ignition can be suppressed, and we expect the rate of downwind spread to slow,” he said. He mentioned that challenges to promoting its adoption include reducing the cost of the material and transportation, as well as standardizing operational techniques.

Collaboration with private sector

Securing water is also a challenge when fighting forest fires. Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. has been researching the collaborative use of concrete work vehicles owned by private companies and fire engines. They compiled a report stating that concrete pump trucks can be used for high-volume water release from elevated positions, while water sprinkler trucks can be utilized for water transport.

The report provides concrete examples, such as “mixer trucks transporting water from rivers over long distances to fire reservoirs to help fire pump trucks with releasing water,” and will be shared with fire departments nationwide.

The central government is encouraging fire departments across the country to conclude cooperation agreements with private companies. “If we establish cooperation frameworks in advance, we will be able to respond quickly in the event of a disaster,” said Kazunari Nakamura, a senior researcher at Mitsubishi Research Institute.”

Forest fires are inherently difficult to extinguish,” said Prof. Kazunori Kuwana of Tokyo University of Science, who specializes in fire science. “As they are expected to continue growing in scale, it is necessary to accumulate the latest knowledge on firefighting, such as the use of foam extinguishers.”