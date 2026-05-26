Sandpoint father, son killed in Memorial Day crash were ‘bright light,’ ‘selfless’

McCoy “Coy” Jensen was set to graduate from Sandpoint High School next week before going on a two-year church mission to Chile.

His stepfather, Josh Pilch, was a father of eight who friends said would drop everything he was doing to help someone out.

The Sandpoint father and son were killed Monday in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Sagle, according to Idaho State Police.

Blake Ambridge, a family friend, called Jensen a “bright light.”

“He was just always a happy person that was always excited to see people,” Ambridge said of Jensen. “He cared about people, he always tried to think positively and he was willing to help.”

Nick Watson, another family friend, said Pilch would take the shirt off his back to help a friend, including him.

“He’s kind of a rough guy if you don’t know him, but once you get to know him, he’s the kind of guy who would do anything for you,” Watson said.

Troopers said in a news release that Jensen was driving south on the highway at about 1:25 p.m. in a 2011 Buick LaCrosse when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

Jensen and Pilch, who was a passenger in the Buick, died at the scene. Pilch was 48.

The two occupants of the truck were taken to the hospital. All four people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. ISP is investigating the crash.

A GoFundMe identified the pair in the truck as 65-year-old Kurt Hoopes and 59-year-old Franny Hoopes, who both recently retired and moved to Sandpoint. The fundraiser, which raised more than $3,000 as of Tuesday evening, said both sustained serious injuries.

“Kurt and Franny are now facing multiple life-threatening injuries that will require several surgeries and a long, difficult road to recovery,” the GoFundMe said. “Anyone who knows Kurt and Franny knows they are two of the most loving, kind, and selfless people you could ever meet. They would do anything for anyone and have spent their lives helping and caring for others.”

Kortney Leavitt, a family friend of the Pilches, said Jensen was driving his stepfather to the airport to go out of town for work. Pilch owned and operated Pilch Construction and Excavation and recently started a new job, which he was flying out of town for Monday.

Watson said Jensen was at his house hanging out with several friends the morning of the crash. They woke up to go to the beach, watch the sunrise and play volleyball.

“He was the life of the party, everybody wanted him around,” Watson said. “The kids all loved him.”

That was evidenced Monday night when Leavitt said about 800 people showed up at Sandpoint’s City Beach for a vigil.

Jensen turned 18 earlier this month and was set to graduate June 5.

He swam and played tennis at Sandpoint High.

Jensen and his swim teammates won two state relay titles, setting state and school records, his senior year, according to a November story by the Coeur d’Alene Press. Sandpoint won its second straight 5A team title.

Later this summer, Jensen, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, planned to start a two-year mission in Santiago, Chile, where Pilch did his mission about 30 years ago.

“He was very excited about that,” Ambridge said.

The family friends said McCoy loved nothing more than his siblings.

“They were all really close,” Leavitt said.

Pilch and his wife, Kim Pilch, were married for about 10 years. Jensen was her oldest son.

Leavitt said Kim Pilch is a stay-at-home mother who home -schools the younger children.

“She’s a devout mom, and in our community, people know her as that and know this is going to be very difficult,” Leavitt said.

The Sandpoint community has rallied around the family, raising over $51,000 for them on GoFundMe as of Tuesday evening.

“They’re a huge part of Sandpoint and that’s how we can show love for them and show that we care about them is by sharing and donating,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said the Pilch family is very family-, faith- and service-oriented and loved by the community.

“A lot of us have benefited from a lot of love and service from them, and in turn, we all love them so much,” Leavitt said. “And this is just heartbreaking for all of us.”