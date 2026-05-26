Three Spokane Zephyr players made Super League All-League First, Second Teams

From staff reports

Three Spokane Zephyr players were awarded All-League First and Second Team honors, the league announced on Tuesday.

Hope Hisey, 2024 Super League Goalkeeper of the Year, was the lone Zephyr member to make the First Team. She was one of two Spokane players to play every minute this season alongside Second-Team defender Reese Tappan, and was a brick wall in the net ending the year with a league-leading 86 saves. Hisey also finished second in clean sheets with 10. In April, Hisey became the first player in the league’s history to reach 150 career saves in a 3-save performance against Fort Lauderdale in April.

Midfielder Emma Jaskaniec, with Tappan, was awarded with All-League Second Team honors. Jaskaniec, who finished third on the team in minutes played (2,310), started in 26 of 28 games she played in. She finished with a career-best four goals - a three-goal improvement after she only scored one in 2024. Jaskaniec, who had a team-leading 29 chances created, was also a force defensively with 60 clearances, a team-best 50 tackles won, 20 interceptions, and nine blocks.

Tappan led Spokane in four defensive categories as she played all 2,520 minutes and recorded 157 clearances, 49 tackles, 32 blocks and 32 interceptions.

The Spokane Zephyr finished their final season in fifth place at 10-9-9 failing to qualify for the postseason for the second straight year.

On Wednesday, Aequus Sports announced the end of the Spokane Zephyr as a USL Super League club.