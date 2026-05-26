Trump undergoes a physical exam at Walter Reed

President Donald Trump departs after his scheduled physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

By Karoun Demirjian New York Times

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, the oldest man to be inaugurated as president, had a physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday and said that his doctors had given him a clean bill of health.

“Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump, who will turn 80 next month, wrote on social media Tuesday afternoon after the fourth publicly disclosed medical exam of his second term.

It was not immediately clear whether the White House would release details from Trump’s physician to support his claim or clarify what tests the president had undergone as part of the clinical exam, which Trump said was a semiannual physical.

The president’s health has been a subject of public scrutiny, particularly as he has been seen with bruises on his hands, which he covers with makeup.

White House officials said the bruises were caused by handshakes.

Trump has also been observed with swelling in his legs, which the president’s doctors and aides said was a result of chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that occurs when veins have trouble moving blood back to the heart.

He also had a red rash on his neck, and his physician, Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, has said Trump was using a cream as a preventive treatment. Barbabella has not said what the skin condition was or what medication Trump was taking.

And the relentless demands of the presidency have at times caused Trump significant fatigue, such as occasions when he seemed to doze off during official events in the White House.

For more than a decade, Trump, his doctors and his aides have frequently issued terse, vague or rosy statements about the president’s fitness and health conditions.

“President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological and physical performance,” Barbabella wrote in a memorandum dated Oct. 10 that announced the results of Trump’s most recent physical, which he said included advanced imaging and laboratory testing.

The lab results, Barbabella added, were “exceptional,” while the president’s cardiac age was “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

But it took until December for the White House to agree to release that memo to the public, amid mounting pressure. In October, Trump claimed to have undergone “perfect” magnetic resonance imaging but offered no further details; he later said he had misspoken and that he in fact had a CT scan.

While a public update on the president’s health generally follows screenings, how much detail is released depends on the White House. During Trump’s second term, the updates have gotten shorter and less specific.

After the president’s first physical of this term, in April 2025, the White House released a detailed diagnostic summary, including his height, weight and the results of his blood work, as well as a list of his current medications. In July 2025, after examining the president for signs of swelling in his legs, the doctor’s memorandum offered a diagnosis — chronic venous insufficiency — and a list of the tests he had undergone to get there, but no detailed results.

The October 2025 memorandum was vaguer still, and did not detail what kind of advanced imaging and laboratory testing the president had undergone.

The president’s age and terse medical disclosures have fueled speculation that Trump’s health may not be as robust as he and his physicians claim. Some doctors have said that a person with no symptoms of a potential heart problem would not normally undergo advanced imaging as part of a routine checkup.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.