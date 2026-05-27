A Grip on Sports: Connections run deep in the sports world, from teams to athletes to the friends we meet along the way

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There is not much of May left on the table. Not much of spring either as evidenced by the lilac petals that seem to have covered the lawn for the past week or so. That’s fine. Rebirth and all that. But it also reminds us it’s getting late for all of the fine folks who want to say it’s still early. In any context.

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• If your first thought after reading the preceding two sentences was Mariner-related, good for you. You just passed our “Are you a baseball fan” test. With an A-. Now, if you can name the team the M’s are trying to chase down in the American League West, you can bump that up to an A+. Hint, hint.

Of course it is the Athletics. Just like everyone expected when the season began.

Not. At least, if the M’s win this afternoon (12:05, Mariners Network) in West Sacramento, they will have caught, and passed, them. Though neither team will be playing winning baseball.

That will have to come later. In the standings at least. The early hole saw to that. But, in an existential sense, the Mariners are playing winning baseball. The have looked the part against the West leaders the past two days, doing the little things that need to be done to win baseball games from here, the end of the “early” part of the season, until the stretch run.

That was obvious last night as, behind another stellar start from Emerson Hancock, Seattle made it two consecutive wins over the host A’s with a 4-1 decision that was only one Andrés Muñoz ninth-inning hanging slider to Tyler Soderstrom from a clean sheet.

• Should we actually call the A’s the host team this week? Yes, the MLB’s version of a mercenary group is playing its home games in the Sacramento River Cats’ home park. For the second of three seasons. But are they Sacramento’s team? Discuss among yourselves.

• Speaking of time passing, and we were, it’s one thing for the heroes of your youth to leave this mortal coil. That’s expected. And can start when one is quite young.

But when your peers begin to leave, that’s a bit tougher to take. Case in point, former Atlanta Brave star third baseman Bob Horner.

Horner starred at Arizona State when we sat in the bullpen at UC Irvine. Was the NCAA home run leader the same year we hit one. Was the first pick of the Braves the same year we picked out our first apartment. And spent the next nine years as a fixture of the WTBS broadcasts as we spent the next nine years watching the WTBS broadcasts.

Heck, we were almost teammates.

The way athletes become part of your life is odd in a sense. There is no real connection, usually, other than their exploits for or against “your” team. But there is another type. One of familiarity. In Horner’s case that began when he was in high school in Arizona, a guy who the baseball grapevine knew of before the rest of the world. It continued while he was at ASU as his career intertwined with many of our friends. And it blossomed as part of the first Super Station’s team.

Horner died this week in Texas. He was 68.

• Another peer, one with a lot tighter connection, almost left us this month as well.

The Voice of the Eagles, Larry Weir, only survived a massive heart attack May 18 thanks to the help of golfing buddies during their round that day at Downriver.

Weir suffered, according to Dave Nichols’ story in today’s S-R, “an acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction.” One of his coronary arteries was blocked. The MI could have killed him. But friends Curly Rousseau and Gary Greenslit jumped in and jumped on Weir’s chest with CPR, keeping the blood flowing until help arrived. Mike Ekins made sure that help, of the professional variety, was on its way.

Weir had surgery at Sacred Heart, is back on his feet and, knowing Larry, still trying to figure out a way to repay his friends. Besides paying off the nickel and dime bets that probably played a role in the incident in the first place.

• In keeping with our theme today, Weir survived through the help of his peers. Which is what community is all about, right? Funny thing, we have connections with just about everyone involved too.

Our connection with Weir is obvious. He’s been a broadcaster in Spokane for decades and our paths crossed often during that time. And, of course, Dave Nichols is a colleague, but also a golfing buddy and, ironically, a survivor of heart surgery as well.

As for those on the course with Weir, Greenslit’s son Andy and my son Jack grew up together, played youth baseball together and attended Ferris together. Rousseau’s name remains in our memory due to his insurance agency sponsoring a bowling team back when we were in our bowling phase. That team was one of the Paper Boys rivals.

Of such things are connections made. And truths built. Like this one: Spokane is a mid- to large-sized city but so often has a small-town feel.

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WSU: Around the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, the big question today seems to be whether or not the SEC will leave the NCAA. Maybe take the Big Ten with them. And destroy college athletics as we know it. Jon Wilner weighs in today in the Mercury News. The stories from the SEC meetings cover it as well. … How about CFP expansion? Maybe that’s the big story. … Gambling, perhaps? … Or NCAA rule changes perhaps? … The NCAA women’s golf tournament comes down to two schools. Stanford and USC, both seeking their fourth team title. You know what? The old Pac-12 has done really well in the new world. In fact, half the team titles in the Big Ten this year were won by the four former Pac-12 schools. … OK, it’s all about football. We get that. Washington has four key games this fall that could decide its season. … Oregon State and Oregon are not playing this fall. Or next. But the rivalry will return for four years after that. The schools signed a deal yesterday. … Utah is having trouble keeping state players from heading to Michigan. … In baseball news, Oregon State, WSU’s first-round NCAA foe, dropped a spot in the polls without playing. … In softball, UCLA has a leadoff hitter who seems to handle pressure well. … In basketball news, just where does the Pac-12 belong in the non-Power Four rankings? At the top, it seems. … Recruiting never stops for the Colorado women. … Nor for the Colorado State men.

Gonzaga: It’s official. After a couple of years of trying, the Zags have landed Isiah Harwell. The 6-foot-6 guard signed his financial aid papers recently, according to an announcement from the school. As Theo Lawson tells us, Mark Few and his staff recruited Harwell intensely when he was in high school in Pocatello, Idaho, and in Utah. But the guard decided to attend Houston. After one season, Harwell entered the transfer portal. And will spend his sophomore year in Spokane. … The Thunder broke ahead in their series with San Antonio last night, winning 127-114 at home. Former Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren played a huge role. As he usually does. And once again his rivalry with Victor Wembanyama was at the forefront.

EWU: We linked Dave’s story on Weir above. We do it again here, as Weir is as visible – or should we say audible? – a part of Eastern as anyone. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, a javelin thrower leads Weber State into the NCAA regionals.

Indians: Dave returns with a more usual story. He has this coverage of Spokane’s 3-2 loss to open a six-game series at Tri-City.

Zephyr: And we thought there would be no more soccer news about the folded franchise, only financial ones. Turns out Spokane had the league best goalkeeper, Hope Hisey, and others who earned league honors.

Seahawks: The Hawks, with one notable exception, were back at it Tuesday. Back at work with their first Organized Team Activity. Back getting ready to defend their Super Bowl title. … What was the Hawks’ best offseason move? Our buddy Mike Sando has his thoughts.

Mariners: We linked the game story above. And do it again here. … The “piggyback” science experiment? Mike Vorel feels it is time to scrap it. The goal, to keep Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo in the rotation, sort of, and stretched out in case they are needed to stand alone, has been reached. But at what expense?

Sounders: Cristian Roldan is on the U.S. men’s World Cup roster. Again. And officially. Maybe this time he will see the pitch. … Roldan didn’t have to worry about Tuesday’s official announcement. He already knew he had made the squad as did everyone else, as it leaked out over the weekend. The folks who didn’t make the grade? There is some feeling head coach Mauricio Pochettino could have handled it all better.

Storm: It has taken one player two years to get back from an injury.

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• Age changes our bodies. At least that’s what I’ve told myself as allergies, something I never worried about until the past decade or so, have gotten worse. It’s probably still true but there is a story in today’s S-R from Amanda Sullender that makes me actually wonder if it isn’t my body’s fault. Seems pollen issues in the Spokane area are getting worse. And those of us with issues are paying the price. Literally. Can you believe how expensive Zyrtec is? Until later …