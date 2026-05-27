Boeing wins FAA approval to ramp up 737 Max production

By Siddharth Philip bloomberg

Boeing Co. has successfully completed a so-called capstone review with the Federal Aviation Administration to further increase production of its workhorse 737 Max to a 47-jet monthly output, a key step for the planemaker to improve profitability and generate cash.

The U.S. planemaker has begun ramping up output and expects to reach a 47-a-month production cadence in “the next couple of months,” Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday. Boeing’s output is currently capped at 42 737 Max jets a month.

Boeing has been steadily increasing output of the 737 Max after the FAA capped monthly production at 38 a month in 2024, following a near-catastrophic accident that led to a wholesale switch of senior leadership.

Speeding up production is crucial for Boeing to pay down debt, improve its finances and challenge Airbus SE’s dominance in the single-aisle aircraft segment.

Boeing shares rose as much as 3.7% after the CEO’s comments, and were trading 2.8% higher at 10:30 a.m. in New York. The stock has gained about 2.4% this year, compared to a roughly 6% increase for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Ortberg also discussed his recent trip to China, where Boeing secured a purchase commitment for 200 aircraft, the nation’s first large purchase of U.S.-made commercial jets in nearly a decade. While the order was smaller than investors expected, Ortberg said it was a “major accomplishment.”

“My primary objective was to reopen that market to our narrowbody airplanes. As you know, we hadn’t had an order in nearly a decade,” Ortberg said. “It’s a good start. And there’ll be more to come.”

China typically orders jets from Boeing and rival Airbus SE in bulk and then distributes them among the state-owned carriers. Boeing has failed to win a major order since President Donald Trump last visited the country in 2017.

China was also the first country to ground the Max after two fatal crashes and didn’t allow it to resume flying until 2023, years after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration allowed the model back into the skies.

Since July 2022, major Chinese airlines have ordered or committed to about 700 Airbus jets, including a 137-plane purchase by China Southern Airlines Co. and one of its subsidiaries announced in April.

Since Trump’s return to the White House, Boeing has won a flurry of orders, with such purchases featuring prominently in trade agreements with countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and South Korea.

Final Certification

Ortberg also said that Boeing was in the final stages of certification of the long-delayed largest and smallest variants of the 737 Max. The company has authority from the FAA for the entire flight test regime now, and doesn’t expect any hiccups in the remainder of testing process, the CEO said.

The Max 7 and 10 are due to be delivered to customers next year, Ortberg said.

Still, certification of seats on the 787 Dreamliner jet is holding up deliveries, Ortberg said. As a result, the planemaker may take longer to reach a rate of 10 a month on that model, the CEO said.