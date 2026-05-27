Juan Castillo knocks in three, Spokane Indians down Tri-City 7-3 | NWL baseball
PASCO – Backup catcher Juan Castillo went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-3 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Field on Wednesday.
Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Castillo delivered an RBI single, then Kelvin Hidalgo homered – his fourth of the season – to make it 3-2.
The Indians (20-27) rallied for four runs in the sixth. Jack O’Dowd and Kevin Fitzer provided run-scoring single, and with two down Castillo’s single to right plated O’Dowd and Fitzer to make it 7-3.
Indians starter Everett Catlett (3-3) allowed two runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Nathan Blasick and Tyler Hampu combined for three innings of scoreless relief.
The Dust Devils fell to 24-23.
The series continues Thursday at 6:30 p.m.