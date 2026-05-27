Arsonist gets 63 month sentence for 2025 Spokane-area fires

By Julia Pentasuglio The Spokesman-Review

The man charged with setting a series of fires in Kendall Yards, downtown Spokane and East Central Spokane last summer was sentenced to 63 months in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree arson.

Chad A. Horne, 38, set multiple fires in the early morning hours of July 8 starting along West Summit Parkway. For several hours thereafter, Horne was observed on South Sherman Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard, South Chandler Street and South Grant Street and connected to consequential fires, according to the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Horne was arrested the following day and later confessed to the arsons. Horne’s targets included the My Fresh Basket grocery store, 1030 W. Summit Parkway; an office and youth center for Orchard Christian Fellowship, 310 S. Chandler St.; and an electric vehicle charger near the Washington State University-Spokane campus, The Spokesman-Review previously reported.

Police documents from the arrest say Horne was in a “mental health crisis” and discussed “non-sensical topics,” The Spokesman-Review previously reported. When detectives questioned Horne following the arrest, Horne refused to answer questions and instead spoke about unrelated, “delusional” topics, police documents said.

Horne then admitted to setting fire to My Fresh Basket, claiming he was trying to send an alert after children harassed him and sprayed him with bear spray, The Spokesman-Review previously reported. The door to the grocery store was damaged.

Additionally, Horne confessed to two fires set at the median and electric vehicle charging station at WSU-Spokane because “two big scary men” were sitting at a bus stop. Horne told the police he was again seeking help by igniting the fires. The charging station was destroyed.

Horne also admitted to igniting the Orchard Christian Fellowship house but denied setting two other suspicious fires near downtown. The house sustained significant damage.

During the Tuesday sentencing hearing, the prosecution outlined Horne’s criminal history, which included two reckless burning convictions for starting a downtown Spokane fire that damaged a fence and ignited a dog grooming business, The Spokesman-Review previously reported. Horne pleaded guilty in December 2024. Additionally, Horne has prior assault and vandalism convictions.

Judge Rachelle Anderson sentenced Horne to 63 months in prison and 18 months of community custody, and she ordered Horne to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations.