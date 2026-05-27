Mead boys in the mix for team title in 4A | State track and field

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

A look ahead to the 2026 State track and field championships:

4A, 3A, 2A

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Mount Tahoma HS, Tacoma

Defending team champs: 4A - Mt. Si (boys), Kamiakin (girls); 3A - Liberty (boys), Mercer Island (girls); 2A - Anacortes (boys), Sehome (girls).

Area defending champs: Boys – 4A: Simon Rosselli, Mead, discus. 3A: Brycen Phillips, Mt. Spokane, 100, 200, 400 meter ambulatory. 2A: None. Girls – 4A: Mercedes Gilroy, Mead, javelin. 3A: None. 2A: Hayden Anderson, Weather Salinas-Taylor, Aniya Shaw, Ashlynn Deaton, East Valley, 4x100 relay; Aubrey Matthew, Quincy Andrews, Kjirsten Ludeman, Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 4x400.

At a glance: Mead’s boys are favored to capture the 4A title with Rosselli in the throws, a distance group from the state cross country title team and a strong relay crew. “We just want to be happy, healthy and have fun,” Mead coach James Lehr said. “You compete all season and train all season for a great end of May. We’re ready (for state).” … In 3A boys, Central Valley will contend for a trophy. … The West Valley girls will compete for no less than a trophy in 2A and could challenge for a state title.

1A, 2B, 1B

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Zaepfel Stadium, Yakima

Defending team champs: 1A - King’s (boys), King’s (girls). 2B - Freeman (boys), Saint George’s (girls). 1B - Valley Christian (boys), Pope John Paul II (girls).

Area defending champs: Boys – 1A: Jett Winger, Brody Doran, Bryan Delzer, Lakeside, 4x100; Winger, javelin; Mel Hatch, Lakeside, discus. 2B: Trent Sandborn, Freeman, 110 hurdles, high jump; Tyce Gilbert, Freeman, 300 hurdles. 1B: David Jackson, Republic, 100, 200; Brodyn Fleming, LaCrosse, high jump, long jump; Harrison Arnold, VC, triple jump. Girls – 1A: None. 2B: Glenna Soliday, Davenport, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Regan Thomas, SG, 3,200; Anneke Hasins, Rylee Russell, Fiona Anderson, Freeman, 4x200; Anderson, pole vault. 1B: Kyra Brantner, Garfield-Palouse, 100, 200, long jump, triple jump; Lyla Kjack, Megan Crider, Grace Perry, Oakesdale, 4x400; Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott, shot put.

At a glance: The Lakeside boys finished a half point out of a 1A state title a year ago, and the Eagles are on a mission. The Lakeside girls will challenge for a trophy. … The Freeman boys are seeking a 2B repeat behind Sandborn and Gilbert. Chewelah will be in the trophy hunt. … Freeman’s girls will contend for a trophy. The streak of nine straight state titles in the girls 4x400 by Saint George’s will likely come to an end. … In 1B, Brantner will seek to capture four state titles for a second straight year, putting Gar-Pal in title contention.