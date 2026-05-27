One year after coming up just short, Freeman softball gets its revenge against Adna to earn 2B title | Fastpitch softball

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

Kaylee Ripke had seen this film before, and she didn’t like the ending.

One year ago, Ripke and top-seeded Freeman fell just short of claiming the State 2B fastpitch softball title after being upset by third-seeded Adna 10-6 in the title game.

Fast forward to Saturday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima and it was a case of déjà vu for the Scotties. Only this time, they found a way to flip the script.

“I wanted to see them again,” Ripke said. “I wanted redemption, our whole team wanted redemption.”

And redemption is exactly what Freeman got.

The top-seeded Scotties rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to topple the third-seeded Pirates 12-11, earning the first fastpitch softball title in school history.

“We lost six starters and 50% of the offense from that team last year,” Freeman coach Tom Sefton said. “We had a lethal offense, but just got off to a slow start in the championship. That was the difference this year as our bats got hot early.”

Freeman’s success early at the plate put the Scotties up 5-0 over Adna early Saturday, but the Pirates battled back to cut the deficit to 8-5 going into the seventh and final inning.

With Ripke – one of the state’s top 2B pitchers – in the circle, Freeman looked to have a clear path to victory with just three outs separating them and the title.

“And we just had one of the worst defensive innings of the season, along with Kaylee walking three batters,” Sefton said. “So now we are down 11-8, and our first batter in the bottom of the inning gets out.

“That’s when I told the girls to just focus on getting one hit, one base at a time,” Sefton added.

And the Scotties did just that. A series of clutch hits throughout the lineup brought the score to 11-10 in Adna’s favor with sophomore Sofie Wasley at the plate.

Wasley, who had already driven in four runs that game, connected on a two-run double – scoring Ripke all the way from first base – to secure the title for the Scotties.

“It was the most surreal game I have been a part of,” Sefton said. “It was Kaylee’s Ken Griffey Jr. moment back in ’95, because as soon as that ball got down, I was waving her home the whole way.”

Ripke, who will continue her career next year at Division I Indiana State, said that seeing a younger player like Wasley step up in that big moment was something she will never forget.

“That’s a big spot to be in and a ton of pressure,” Ripke said. “But I had no doubt in her, the team had no doubt and I know she had no doubt either.”

The victory is also a satisfying cap to an impressive career for Freeman’s quartet of seniors – Madi Brebner, Paige Lochmiller, Rylee Russell and Ripke.

Freeman missed out on state the group’s freshman and sophomore years before earning the top seed the past two tournaments with second- and first-place finishes. Freeman went 48-5 over the past two seasons, losing just twice in Northeast 2B South league play – both times to Liberty.

“Two or three of these girls I have played with since I don’t even know how young we were,” Ripke said. “So just that we were able to do this for our school, our team and everyone – it felt amazing.”

Ripke finished the title game with a double, home run and three RBIs at the plate, while adding nine strikeouts. She also had 14 strikeouts and allowed two hits earlier Saturday in the Scotties’ 3-1 semifinal win over league rival Liberty, which took third in the tournament.

“She kind of took it on her back this season and especially this weekend,” Sefton said of Ripke. “I remember the first meeting we had this year and she said, ‘Everyone’s got to prove themselves all over again, including me. Nothing’s gonna be handed to us, and people are gonna come at us twice as hard.’ ”

Now the Scotties know they can take anyone’s best shot, and still come out on top.