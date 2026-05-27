Pullman’s Scusi Italian restaurant opens doors for ‘Feeding Our Friends’ each month

Although “Feeding Our Friends” is an evening of free meals for the Pullman community, donations go directly to next month. (By Jordan Tolley-Turner / The Spokesman-Review)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

A damp, gray Tuesday isn’t uncommon for April in Pullman. Among the small pellets of rain, cars slowly meander down Main Street past the wind-bracing, head-down pedestrians and array of local businesses, many of which reside in buildings that have seen countless college students come and go.

Beyond the football stadium lights and rowdy spirit found in the dorm room towers of Washington State University is a slow-paced lifestyle, families who call the hillside neighborhoods home and sense of community long romanticized by impressions of small-town USA.

It was this less-advertised version of Pullman that brought Michael Byrne back. Originally from Kirkland, he left the Seattle suburbs to attend WSU in 1982. After graduating, Byrne went back to Everett for just a few short years before returning to Pullman. Shortly after, he bought a restaurant called Pete’s Bar and Grill.

Byrne has since owned and operated a plethora of restaurants in the area, one of those locations being an Italian restaurant called Scusi in the middle of downtown Pullman, right on Main Street.

“Anyone is welcome to come, no matter what,” Byrne said.

So, on this damp, gray Tuesday in April, Scusi’s door is open for those in need of a hot meal. A range of people, from local families to college students, are greeted with a smile by Byrne’s daughter, Samantha Holt, and served chicken mac and cheese with a side of salad and a warm bun. Every second Tuesday evening of the month, nothing is asked for in return – although a few bills grace the donation box.

“We want as many people to feel comfortable,” Byrne said. “They can come in, they can get their food to go, they can dine in, however they want to do it, we are open to anything.”

Dubbed “Feeding Our Friends,” the tradition started in 2020 when the pandemic stalled daily life in Pullman and left the community reliant on college students to survive without their presence (and business). At the time, the restaurant was a brand-new event space and catering service attempting to land on its feet, but Byrne saw his community in need. Just months after opening, Pullman residents lined up outside the restaurant every week – six feet apart, that is.

“I grew up with an Irish-Catholic background, it’s kind of what my family did,” Byrne said. “My uncles were priests and we were always out feeding people … it’s kind of in my blood.”

Byrne also met his wife in Pullman. He raised his kids there and watched them grow to become fellow operators of Scusi.

Previously known as Oak on Main, the restaurant continued Feeding Our Friends through late 2022 and served over 15,000 meals until staffing shortages and a decision to rebrand put the program on pause. Now, with Byrne’s daughter as business manager of Scusi, the tradition has returned.

Holt was born and raised in Pullman, so not only being in charge of a restaurant in her hometown but giving back to the community as well has an extra sense of significance.

“It just means a lot that people are grateful for it, and we equally don’t need the thanks,” Holt said. “It’s really nice that morale is just up there … it’s way better than serving a regular night. I feel like everyone’s happy.”

The family affair continues in the kitchen behind the front desk, where Byrne’s son Terry helps prepare and dish dozens of free meals.

“Seeing people actually come in and the smile on their face … that makes it so much better,” Terry said.

Byrne hopes to make Feeding Our Friends a weekly tradition once again as he embraces the town that he has not only operated business in, but where he has called home and raised a family as well. He also recently expanded the venture to his restaurant Banyans on the Green in McCall, Idaho.

“We love to do this kind of stuff,” Byrne said. “Wherever our restaurants are, we try to give back to the community and the people that need help.”