Ranch seasoning sold at Walmart recalled due to salmonella risk

By Summer Lin Los Angeles Times

A ranch seasoning sold at Walmart has been recalled due to salmonella risk, according to authorities.

Blackstone Products of Providence, Utah is recalling certain lots of Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning products, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration news release. The recall is based on California Dairies, Inc. recalling dry milk powder.

The milk powder ingredient was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used in the ranch seasoning. No one has been reported sick so far.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness in young children, elderly people or people with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, Salmonella can result in severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Salmonella causes approximately 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The seasoning was sold exclusively at Walmart stores and through the Blackstone Products website, according to the release. The lot code is located on the bottom of the product package. The sell-by dates were for July 2, 2027; Aug. 5, 2027; and Aug. 12, 2027.

People who bought the affected product should not eat the product and should dispose of it as soon as possible.