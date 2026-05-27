Suspect arrested in Spokane Valley motel fire

A man accused of setting fire to his motel room was arrested Sunday in Spokane Valley.

Christopher M. Welch, 35, is facing 12 counts of first-degree arson and malicious mischief on suspicion of starting a fire at the Motel 6, 1919 N. Hutchinson Road.

The motel estimated damage was $500,000.

Two guests were treated for smoke inhalation on the scene. No one sustained serious injuries.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Fire Department were called to the motel for the fire around 7 a.m. Sunday. As sheriffs worked to evacuate guests, a witness of the fire pointed out a suspect who was later identified to be Welch.

Sheriffs worked with firefighters to investigate the fire’s cause and interviewed Welch.

Welch said he was scared for his life as someone was trying to kill him and would not let him leave his motel room. His story was inconsistent and hard to follow throughout the interview, according to the news release.

He denied starting the fire, but witnesses said Welch was staying in the room where the fire started. Witnesses also said Welch threw a propane Coleman torch out the window of his second floor room before jumping out himself.

Welch was transported to Spokane County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.