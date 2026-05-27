Tagliare Delicatessen brings Italian flavors back home — from Missoula

Owner Van Vega holds up the Hall and Oats sandwich in front of Tagliare Delicatessen on May 12 in Airway Heights. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Info: To place an order, visit tagliaredelicatessen.com or call 509-960-8127. Find them on Facebook at Tagliare.Spokane

When: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

The newest addition to the West Plains dining scene offers a mouthwatering taste of Italy.

In February, Van Vega opened Tagliare Delicatessen. It’s the third location for the Missoula-based deli and the first in Washington.

“I grew up in Cheney and graduated from Cheney High School,” Vega said. “I majored in business and entrepreneurship at the University of Montana in Missoula, and I worked at Tagliare on and off through college.”

He felt the restaurant’s concept would translate well back home.

“I have a good network of family and friends in the area and pitched the idea of expanding to Matt Benzel (owner).”

Benzel agreed, and Vega is co-owner of the new locale.

The deli features sandwiches named after classic rock bands, so it’s fitting that vinyl records line a wall at the 20-seat eatery.

At Tagliare Delicatessen, the secret to their savory sandwiches is in the sauce.

“Every sandwich features a house-made sauce,” said Vega. “We’ve got an olive tapenade, a feisty sauce, fresh pesto and others.”

Spicy garlic aioli adds zip to the bestselling Beach Boy, which includes turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, red onions, avocado spread, greens and tomatoes.

It’s also featured in the Sublime – along with fresh walnut pesto, prosciutto, hot sopressata, burrata, sundried tomatoes, and arugula – a true New York-style sub.

No need to waste time dithering over bread choice. All sandwiches are served on specially made rustic baguettes that offer a crusty exterior and a pillowy interior, making them the perfect base for sandwiches like the Megadeth.

Made for those who aren’t afraid of a little heat, this classic features ham, finoccchiona, hot sopressata, pepperoni, hot cappicola, smoked mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomatoes, feisty slaw and feisty sauce.

There are plenty of options for those who prefer a milder bite, and all sandwiches can be turned into salads for those who are counting carbs or seeking gluten-free choices.

“The sandwiches come cold, but you can ask for them grilled,” Vega said. “I highly recommend the grilled option to melt all that cheese.”

Domestic meats come from Boar’s Head, but the Italian meats are imported. Guests can order meats and cheeses by the pound from the deli case.

A variety of tasty antipasti is also available.

Spicy, pickled Brussels sprouts offer a new twist on the tasty veg, but my favorite is the goat cheese-filled peppadews. Hand-stuffed in-house, the creamy cheese provides a perfect contrast to the sweet, slightly spicy peppers.

Need to feed a crowd? Tagliare has got you covered.

“We specialize in corporate and community catering,” said Vega. “We’ve got charcuterie boards and sandwiches that are perfect for grad parties or corporate retreats.”

If home cooking is your jam, the delicatessen also features an Italian market. Shelves burgeon with imported pastas, sauces and seasonings.

“The potato gnocchi is phenomenal – it’s a staff favorite,” he said.

Vega said a selection of Italian wines will soon be available.

And don’t forget dessert.

Salted chocolate chip cookies are baked in-house, and the cannoli are filled with rich cream and dipped in mini chocolate chips and crushed pistachios.

Diners are digging the traditional flavors, with most opting for take-out.

“We’ve been getting daily compliments expressing the love of the sandwiches and the authenticity of the rustic bread,” Vega said.

He’s delighted to introduce Tagliare to his hometown, and he dreams of expansion.

“I found a business with an unmatched demand and I wanted to share it with the community,” he said. “We’d love to be the next Jimmy John’s or Jersey Mike’s.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com