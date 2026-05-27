The Chicks launching ‘Long Way’ 20th anniversary tour in Detroit

Adam Graham The Detroit News

DETROIT – They’re still not ready to make nice.

Country trio the Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, will kick off their 20th anniversary tour behind their 2006 album “Taking the Long Way” at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Sept. 30, venue officials announced Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 via Ticketmaster. Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 3.

The 16-date tour stretches through Nov. 2 in Los Angeles and includes two-night stands in Chicago, New York, San Antonio, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“Taking the Long Way,” the group’s seventh album, won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year (for “Not Ready to Make Nice”) and Song of the Year (also for “Not Ready to Make Nice”).

“Not Ready to Make Nice” was a pointed song about the backlash the group faced following its criticism of George W. Bush and the 2003 invasion in Iraq.

The Chicks – Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer – played their last area concert in September 2022 at Pine Knob in Michigan.