Truck crashes into Hayden apartment, killing resident

A truck crashed into an apartment in Hayden on Tuesday and killed a man who lived there.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of North Avalanche Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies found a full-size truck had crashed into a ground-level apartment unit and two older residents, a man and woman, were trapped under the truck. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to Kootenai Health with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, a man, was extricated by firefighters and was interviewed by deputies.

The sheriff’s office’s traffic team is investigating. Honeysuckle Avenue near Walmart was closed between North Davis Street and North Reed Road while investigators processed the scene.

Sheriff’s office Lt. Mark Ellis said in an email Wednesday that there were no updates on the status of the woman and the driver has not been charged.