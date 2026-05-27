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WSU’s Evans Kurui qualifies for NCAA championship race in 10,000

Washington State's Evans Kurui runs in the 10,000-meter national semifinal race Wednesday during the NCAA West First Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Ark. (Courtesy of WSU Athletics)
From staff reports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Washington State distance standout Evans Kurui finished third in the 10,000-meter run Wednesday in the national semifinals during the NCAA outdoor track and field West First Round at John McDonnell Field to qualify for next month’s NCAA championship race in Eugene, Oregon.

The sophomore from Kenya led the field at the midway point before crossing in 28:45.60, finishing three seconds back of first and claiming one of 12 qualification spots for the championship race, which will be held June 10 at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.

Four other Cougs participated in the race – Muhammed Ahmed finished 31st (29:35.71) and Josphat Meli placed 33rd (29:39.70) while Solomon Kipchoge and Kutoven Stevens did not finish.

New Mexico’s Habtom Samuel came in first with a time of 28:42.53 and Arkansas’ Ernest Cheruiyot finished second (28:44.26) on his home track.