10 under $10 for the weekend of May 29-31

1 Casa Cano Farms Spring Plant Sale – Shop from an array of vegetables, herbs and annual flower starts as well as hanging baskets, potting mix, compost and seeds. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Casa Cano Farms, 12210 S. Madison Road. Valleyford. Admission: Free.

2 The Third Cup: Community Tea Gathering – This event is hosted by women who have experienced displacement and now call Spokane home. They prepare tea and coffees from their own cultures and share the flavors, traditions, and stories behind them. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. The Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Lilac City Vendor Fair – Featuring free and low-cost activities, workshops, live artists, food and beverage vendors, and giant board games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. Admission: Free.

4 Celebrating America’s 250th: Picnic in the Park – Learn about colonial America through a Living History Program with historical costumes, colonial games, artifacts and educational materials and more. Noon-2 p.m. Saturday. Balfour Park, 105 N. Balfour Road, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

5 Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides –`Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Riverfront Park. 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

6 Spokane Zine Fest – Spokane Zine Fest is a one-day public event in downtown Spokane celebrating zines, small press and self-published books, comics, drawings, prints, cards and all manner of other limited edition works. 11 a.m. Saturday. Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Flight 509 Karaoke – Take the stage at Flight 509’s karaoke night. Must be 21 or older to participate. 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Flight 509, 10502 E. Montgomery Drive, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

8 Improvised Music – An evening of improvised music featuring the Wis Billingsley Trio, Sleeyboy & The Easy Sleezys & Tyler Aker. 8 p.m. Saturday. Pacific Avenue Pizza, 2001 W. Pacific Ave. Admission: Free. Donations encouraged.

9 Liberty Lake Parks Ride – This bike ride, led by Liberty Lake Parks and Art Commission, starts at Orchard Park and visits other parks within the community before ending back at Orchard Park. Wearing a helmet is required to participate. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Admission: Free.

10 Spokane Farmers Market – Find seasonal, local produce, beautiful flowers, wild caught seafood, farm raised meats, artisan cheeses and baked goods, and more. 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Park, Second Avenue and Chestnut Street. Admission: Free.