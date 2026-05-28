Local athletes sweep 2B 1,600 races; Hannah Appleford wins 2B shot put; Kyra Brantner take first in 1B long jump | State small schools track

From staff reports

Roundup of local participants in Thursday’s first day of the State 1A/2B/1B track and field championships at Eisenhower High School in Yakima. The state championship ends on Saturday after three days of competition.

The top eight finishers in each event earn points toward the team title.

Boys

2B

Local swept the first three spots in the 1,600-meter run with Emmitt Warren VIII of Chewelah taking first place at 4 minutes, 14.04 seconds. Josiah Kann of Freeman was second (4:24.79) and Justice Whittekiend (CHE) placed third (4:28.05).

Also in the 1,600, Eli Vlietstra of Northwest Christian took fifth (4:29.01), Oliyad Boone (NWC) finished sixth (4:31.98) and Micah Bessie (FRE) placed eighth (4:34.22).

Daz Hansen of Newport claimed seventh place in the triple jump at 40 feet, 1 inch.

1A

Gabe Harper of Colville placed eighth in the pole vault at 12-6.

1B

Three locals placed in the top eight in the 1,600. Wes Hendrickson of Valley Christian took third place (4:41.20), Conrad Coulter (VC) was fourth (4:41.87) and Richard Sanwick of Cusick took seventh (4:45.43).

Girls

2B

After a third and two seconds in her first three seasons, Regan Thomas of St. George’s broke through her senior year with a state title in the 1,600 with a time of 5:12.51. Allie Robertson (NWC) took third at 5:17.85, Remmy Kiltz (StG) placed fifth (5:22.35) and Josie Wynecoop of Davenport was sixth (5:26.55).

Saige Galbreath of Lind-Ritzville thew the shot put 35-8.25 for third place, and Lucy Smith of Liberty took eighth place at 33-9.5.

1A

Dylan Stoltz of Medical Lake jumped 4-10 in the high jump for seventh place. Kaydence Orantes Dietzen of Lakeside threw the discus 104-1 for sixth place.

1B

Madeleine Shutts (VC) ran the 1,600 in 5:33.45 for second place, followed by Megan Crider of Oakesdale in third (5:35.90) and Arabella Sievers of Garfield-Palouse in fifth (5:42.27).

Kyra Brantner (GP) won the long jump at 17-3.5, and Laura Hopson (VC) jumped into seventh place at 15-5.75.