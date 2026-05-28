ArtFest brings 75 art, fine craft booths to Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture campus

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Cost: $5, $20 for families of four or more. Museum admission is free during ArtFest.

Where: Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W .First Ave.

When: Friday May 29 through Sunday May 31 . 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday plus 7-9 p.m. for a concert, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

While the art is usually neatly contained inside the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, things spill outside this weekend as ArtFest brings 75 art and fine craft booths to the museum’s campus.

In its 41st year, ArtFest features work from artists from around the Northwest in a wide variety of mediums including ceramics, digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metalwork, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and wood.

In a collaboration with Eastern Washington University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts, ArtFest will feature the Emerging Artists booth, which features work from EWU students.

To view the artist gallery, visit artfestspokane.com.

Festival merchandise, including ArtFest shirts and tote bags, will also be for sale, as will a limited edition screen print made by local artist Chris Bovey.

When not browsing artwork, young visitors can get crafty in the Make-It-Art Kids project center with local artist Gloria Fox. There will also be live music throughout the weekend, bringing yet another artistic medium to the event.

On Friday, the music kicks off with Hannah Siglin (1:30-3 p.m., Plaza) followed by Raj Saint Paul (3-5 p.m., Amphitheater) and Scott Ryan Ingersoll (5-7:30 p.m., Amphitheater).

On Saturday, Grant Drummers and Dancers (11 a.m.-noon, Amphitheater) open the day followed by John Wayne Williams (12:30-2:30 p.m., Plaza), Shawn Stratte (3-5 p.m., Amphitheater) and rosethrow (5-7 p.m., Plaza).

ArtFest closes at 7 p.m. Saturday, but the music keeps going thanks to a set from Milonga from 7-9 p.m. in the Amphitheater.

On Sunday, Kori Ailene (12:30-2:30 p.m., Plaza) and Riley Gray (3-5 p.m., Amphitheater) are set to perform.

There will also be a variety of food trucks on hand: Miss Nutty, Sullivan Family Farms, Jerusalem Middle Eastern Cuisine, Mangia Pizza, Mary Lou’s Milk Bottle Desserts, Surge Coffee, Tea’s Company, Egg Roll Express and Teriyaki and Bibby Booth.

ArtFest also features a beer garden with BrickWest on tap, Maryhill wines and bottled water. The beer garden is open noon to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We are thrilled to host ArtFest on the MAC campus once again,” Wes Jessup, executive director of the MAC, said in a news release. “ArtFest is a wonderful opportunity to connect with local artists and experience the incredible creativity that exists throughout our region.”