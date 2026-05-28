Best Buy jumps as shoppers snap up computers, mobile devices

By Rainier Harris Bloomberg

Best Buy Co. shares soared after the electronics retailer reported sales that topped estimates as demand for consumer electronics held up in the face of inflation and soaring gas prices.

Revenue for the first quarter was $8.9 billion, beating the average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Comparable sales also exceeded Wall Street projections, rising 2% for the quarter.

Domestic revenue was driven by 1.8% comparable sales growth, with gaming, computing, mobile phones and services popular categories.

“While customers continue to be thoughtful about big-ticket purchases, they are willing to spend on high-price-point products when they need to or when there is technology innovation,” Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said on the earnings call.

The shares rose as much as 12% in Thursday trading in New York, the most intraday since April 2025. The stock had dropped 3.6% this year through Wednesday’s close, while the S&P 500 Index gained 9.9% in that time.

Sales of new products, such as the Nintendo Switch 2, have buoyed the chain in recent quarters. Demand continues to drive momentum even as consumers grow more budget-conscious due to the war in Iran, high gas prices and inflation.

“Comparable sales have started strong in May,” Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said. The company forecast about 1% comparable sales growth for the full quarter. Appliances, which have been under pressure due to a stagnant housing market and fierce competition, turned to growth this month.

The results come as the company prepares for a leadership transition. Last month, the retailer named Chief Customer, Product and Fulfillment Officer Jason Bonfig as CEO, succeeding Barry, starting Nov. 1. Executives used the earnings call to outline the company’s objectives going forward.

Best Buy will expand its footprint with small- and medium-format stores starting this summer in order to reach customers in growing markets, urban neighborhoods and suburbs. And it will add a greater assortment of the latest RGB televisions, which uses new LED technology.

The retailer will launch Meta Labs at Best Buy, specialized areas in some stores that will focus on Meta Platforms Inc.’s eyeglasses and VR categories. Others stores will feature furniture shops or an outlet assortment.

“We’re not just a retailer anymore. We’re becoming a retailer, media, advertising and technology company,” Bonfig said on the call.

The company has a lot of work to do, according to Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData. Best Buy is facing competition from Amazon.com, Walmart Inc. and stores “feel functional and uninspiring,” he wrote in a note to clients.

“Best Buy now has a chance at a reset as a new CEO takes the helm,” Saunders added.