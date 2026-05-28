Cole Hauser says more than 3,000 snakes caught on ‘Dutton Ranch’ North Texas set

Brayden Garcia Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Filming “Dutton Ranch” in North Texas wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the cast.

The “Yellowstone” spinoff premiered on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network on May 15. The show follows Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler as they move from Montana to the fictional South Texas town of Rio Paloma.

“Dutton Ranch” filmed for eight months, all across the Metroplex, including in Ferris, Boyd, Cleburne, Grandview, Weatherford, Dallas, Rio Vista, Fort Worth and Mineral Wells.

In a recent conversation on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly shared an insight into filming in rural Texas.

“Eight months, 3,400 rattlesnakes we caught,” Hauser said to Kelly Clarkson’s question on if the surplus of snakes in the state impacted shooting.

Reilly continued that the production had up to six snake wranglers on set at times.

She recalled walking through grassy fields in heels and hoping that the wranglers moved all the snakes in the vicinity. Reilly added that the snakes were not harmed and were simply relocated “far away from us.”

Hauser chimed in that they were planning to shoot in one location but had to pause as the crew found somewhere between 40 to 50 rattlesnakes in the area.

“Dude, I’ll tell you what, nothing will make me run faster than hearing that (rattle) sound in the dead of night,” Clarkson said.

In addition to Hauser and Reilly, “Dutton Ranch” stars Ed Harris, Annette Bening, Finn Little, Jai Courteny, Marc Menchaca, Josh Stewart, Natalie Alyn Lind and Juan Pablo Raba.

“Dutton Ranch” airs weekly on Fridays via Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.