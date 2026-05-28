Dear Annie: Love at full volume

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My husband and I both work from home and each have our own offices. The problem is our walls are thin and his voice is LOUD. It travels through walls and doors and can even be heard by colleagues I’m speaking with when we both have meetings at the same time. It honestly sounds like he’s screaming in there.

I’ve resorted to noise canceling headphones while doing focus work, but even then I can sometimes hear him. I love him dearly, but I feel like I’m co-working in a sports bar. Is there any hope? – Drowned Out

Dear Drowned Out: There are ways to solve your husband’s volume problem with acoustics. Start with soft furnishings: A heavy rug and an upholstered chair can actually absorb a shocking amount of sound. Foam panels mounted on his walls and a door draft stopper can work wonders, too.

You can also suggest a new headset – specifically, the kind with a microphone close enough to the mouth that he doesn’t need to project so loudly. Most people shout on calls because they can’t hear themselves. A good headset solves this and, as a bonus, makes him look more polished to colleagues.

Don’t overlook a simple ask, either: “Honey, can you bring it down a notch?” After all, you married someone you can be honest with.

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 12 years. Every time we go out to dinner with friends, he tells the same stories, or at least the same types of stories. The punch line is usually me. He’ll joke about the time I backed into the garage door or burned Thanksgiving rolls in 2017 like he’s performing a stand-up routine. He enjoys being the center of attention and making people laugh.

Sometimes I laugh, too, but I always feel a pang of annoyance. If I tell him I’m annoyed, he’ll just say, “You were laughing!” – but it’s really the only thing I can think to do in the moment. These jokes are terribly obnoxious, in my opinion, but he won’t even take me seriously when I tell him so. – Tired of the Comedy Show

Dear Tired: Your husband may think he’s being charming, but jokes that embarrass a spouse lose their humor quickly, especially after the hundredth retelling.

Many people smile through embarrassment because they don’t want to make dinner uncomfortable for everyone else. Your husband should understand that; if he says he doesn’t, he’s playing dumb.

Tell him that teasing is only funny when both people enjoy it. A loving partner will stop.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.