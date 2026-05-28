Jack O’Dowd stays hot, but Spokane Indians fall at Tri-City 5-4 | NWL baseball

From staff reports

PASCO – Spokane Indians catcher Jack O’Dowd continued his torrid May with a four-hit day, falling a double short of hitting for the cycle, but the visitors faltered too often otherwise and fell 5-4 to the Tri-City Dust Devils on Thursday in a High-A Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium.

O’Dowd had a two-run homer in the first inning and an RBI triple in the sixth, helping Spokane (20-28) go up 4-3, but the Dust Devils (25-23) answered with a two-run eighth and held on, sitting the Indians down in order in the ninth.

Spokane went down 1-2-3 in three innings and hit into two inning-ending double plays. The Indians went 3 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left six on base.

O’Dowd, who had half of Spokane’s hits, has a hit in every game this month except two and is 12 for 26 (.462) with three homers, 11 RBIs and nine runs in seven games since being promoted to High-A on May 20.

Indians starting pitcher Bryson Hammer allowed three runs, just one earned, on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings. He threw 78 pitches, 52 for strikes. Justin Loer (0-2) took and blown save and the loss, allowing a run on two hits in the eighth inning.

Former Gonzaga standout and MLB first-round pick Gabe Hughes will make a rehab start for the Indians on Friday.