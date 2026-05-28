Gonzaga women sign Denver transfer Jocelyn Medina

From staff reports

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team added its second transfer of the offseason in guard Jocelyn Medina on Thursday.

Medina was a junior college standout at College of the Sequoias before spending last year at the University of Denver. She joins the Zags with one year of eligibility as their 13th scholarship player.

Medina, 5-6, was a potent scorer in her first two seasons, being named Central Valley Conference Co-MVP and averaging 22.8 points per game, while shooting 44.3% on 3-pointers. She was not nearly as successful at Denver last season, connecting on 12 of 59 3s (20.3%) and averaging 6.4 points.

Still, the Zags will welcome depth to their guard position, led by returning junior Allie Turner.

“Jocelyn is a confident and competitive player who plays with a chip on her shoulder,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said via release. “She can create for herself and her teammates and is eager to continue to build her game.”

Earlier this month, GU added another transfer guard in Emmy Roach from Rider University.

Gonzaga lost one starter – senior guard Ines Bettencourt – off a team that finished 24-10, captured the West Coast Conference Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.